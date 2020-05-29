Comanche County officials will limit the number of visitors inside the courthouse when the facility reopens Monday.
County commissioners signed a resolution earlier this week signaling the courthouse would open to residents June 1, but officials still were finalizing details of the action that will govern non-employees coming inside the facility. The courthouse has been closed to the general public since March 19 as part of actions to control the spread of COVID-19, although county offices have continued to operate and have been available to residents under special circumstances.
Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said elected officials met Wednesday to set the final operational plans in place.
The courthouse will reopen to the general public Monday, with hours set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (shorter public access hours will give county staff time to clean the building).
One of the biggest details: only 100 residents (in addition to employees) will be allowed inside the courthouse at one time, Owens said. Visitors — to include attorneys and other legal staff — will continue to be scanned after coming inside the west entrance, but security screening will be expanded to include temperature checks (anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be denied entrance). Courthouse employees, who will use a separate entrance, also must submit to temperature scans, Owens said.
In addition, all visitors will be asked specific questions, to include whether a person has traveled out of state in the last 2 weeks, and where and how; whether the person has symptoms of COVID-19; or whether he/she has been in contact with someone with COVID-19 symptoms. Those who don’t answer the questions may be denied entry to the courthouse. Visitors also are asked to bring the least amount of items possible with them, to speed security scanning.
Owens said the county will post signs inside the courthouse to give directions to visitors and each county office may have its own set of instructions, to include a limit on the number of people who may come into that office at one time. Visitors who cannot immediately come into an office will be given directions for waiting in the hallway, to include requirements for social distancing, he said.
In addition, Owens said all visitors will be required to wear masks or facial coverings (such as bandanas) that cover their mouths and noses.
Owens said the actions are designed to lessen the spread of COVID-19 within the courthouse “and keep it as safe as we can.” He said that is why the safety protocols apply to everyone.
“I think everything will go smoothly,” he said of opening day, predicting the county will be able to make adjustments as it goes along.
While the courthouse will reopen to the public, its offices won’t be resuming all normal activities.
County Court Clerk Robert Morales said his office will resume issuing marriage licenses but new procedures are in place. The county already has a link on its website (comanchecounty.us) where Comanche County couples may apply for marriage licenses online. Residents who need a license are directed to complete the form, then submit it to the office electronically or by mail. Once the information has been confirmed, the couple will make an appointment with the county court clerk’s office to come in, verify and sign the documentation.
“We’re doing this to expedite their time at the courthouse,” Morales said, of actions intended to get the couple in and out in the least amount of time.
Only the couple will be allowed to be present and applications are limited to Comanche County residents for now, Morales said. In addition, county judges will not be conducting any courthouse weddings for the foreseeable future.
Morales also said he doesn’t expect his office to issue passports until October.
To speed visits, the court clerk’s office will continue to have its drop box available, so residents can drop off information rather than wait.
District judges also have set specific requirements for their courtrooms as some court activities resume. While civil and non-jury criminal hearings and other legal matters may begin June 1, civil and criminal jury trials are delayed until Sept. 28, unless directed by court order, said District Judge Emmit Tayloe.
Restrictions to be enforced inside courtrooms include a limit of no more than 10 people, including the judge and court personnel; social distancing guidelines (at least 6 feet between individuals) must be followed; and face coverings that cover the nose and mouth are required for anyone entering the courtroom.
Morales said the information on jury trials is important because county officials have received reports of a scam that involves people calling residents to tell them they missed a summons to jury duty and face fines. Morales said neither his office nor the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office call residents about missing jury duty. Resident who think they may have been victim of a scam may call the county court clerk’s office, 250-5093 or the sheriff’s office, 353-4280.