Members of the Comanche County Republicans will hold their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Republican campaign office, 1907 W. Gore.
All are encouraged to attend and while there, take advantage of the voting information available as well as candidate literature, signs and other information. The office has staggered hours, but will be open through Nov. 3.
Additional information on the Comanche County Republican Party is available by contacting Chairman Ed Petersen, (580) 695-3686.