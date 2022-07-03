The Comanche County Republican Party will host its second annual Patriots in the Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9 in the Patriots Pavilion in Elmer Thomas Park.
State Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, will be the keynote speaker. The party will provide hot dogs, drinks, chips and cookies. There will be games, some GOP candidates and more. All Patriots are cordially invited and encouraged to attend, and to bring a Patriot with them. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Information is available by contacting Johnathan Gleaves at jonathanagleaves@gmail.com.
County Republicans also are reminded the regular monthly county meeting will be 6:30 p.m. July 14 at the Oklahoma Blood Institute, 211 SW A.