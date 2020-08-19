Comanche County Republicans will not hold an August meeting, but will have a work and set-up day at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 in preparation for opening of a Campaign Office at 1907 W. Gore on Sept. 1.
All Republicans are encouraged to help in this endeavor. Information on voting, voter registration forms, candidate literature, and signs will be available at the office. Volunteers are asked to wear masks.
The office will open at 11 a.m. Sept. 1. Hours will be staggered, but the office will be open Mondays through Fridays, and part day on Saturdays.
The next regular Comanche County Republican Party meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the office. To volunteer to work at the office or for more information, contact County Chairman Ed Petersen, (580) 695-3686.
In addition, the Comanche County Election Board Office still needs poll workers. Volunteers may contact the office at (580) 353-1880.