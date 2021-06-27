The Comanche County Republican Party is hosting a Patriots in the Park event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10 at the new Elmer Thomas Park pavilion, Northwest Ferris Avenue.
Guest speaker will be Fourth District Chairman Steve Fair, Duncan. The Comanche County Republican Party will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks, games and music. Tickets are $10 per person. Residents may volunteer to help with the event by contacting Jonathan Gleaves, (580) 583-1148.
County Republicans also are reminded the next county meeting will be 6:30 p.m. July 13 at the Oklahoma Blood Institute, 211 Southwest A. Participants should enter through the building’s west side.
Additional information is available by contacting Party Chair Daremy Gleaves, (580) 695-1255.