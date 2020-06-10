Comanche County Republicans continue to have their monthly meetings on hold as ability and venues to meet remain sketchy, county officials said.
June, July and August meetings have been canceled and the CCRP board will look at the situation Sept. 1 and make a decision as to the remainder of the year, officials said. The annual barbecue, rescheduled from its traditional April date, has been canceled.
County Republican officials said they hope to open a campaign office in late September or early October.
Sample ballots for the June 30 primary election are available at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C, or online at www.elections.ok.gov.
Information on the Comanche County Republican Party is available by calling Chairman Ed Petersen, (580) 695-3686.