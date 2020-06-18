Comanche County Commissioners have acknowledged the work that is allowing the county to recoup $161,000 from the federal government.
On Monday, commissioners cited the work of Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill and County Clerk Carrie Tubbs that will net the county $161,000 to cover expenditures the county has made as part of its response to COVID-19. The funding comes from the federal CARES Act, approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump earlier this year to provide economic relief to governmental entities and others facing economic hardships from expenditures they had to make because of COVID-19.
Last week, the full board asked Cargill to work with Tubbs to provide the data and fill out the on-line application that the State of Oklahoma has created for cities, towns, county governments and state agencies who are seeking reimbursement of COVID-19-related expenses. Expenditures must fall under strict criteria to qualify for reimbursement, and Turner and Owens said they were pleased with the amount of money approved for Comanche County.
Cargill, praising Tubbs and the county staff for its work, said the reimbursement was for expenditures undertaken by the county in March, April and May, and included activities such as installing the sneeze guards that were put into place all through the courthouse so the county could reopen to the general public June 1. County officials have said that the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, which is helping to operate the Comanche County Detention Center, also will seek reimbursement from the CARES Act for expenses associated with housing county inmates in other DOC locations, as officials work to control an outbreak of COVID-19 in the county detention center.
County officials said 102 male county inmates are being housed at the North Fork Correctional Center while 27 female inmates are at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center.