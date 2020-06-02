The Comanche County Courthouse opened to the general public Monday for the first time in more than two months.
Residents, attorneys and others started lining up on the west side of the courthouse long before 9 a.m., the designated opening time for those who do not work inside the facility. Commissioners closed the courthouse to the general public March 18, although offices have continued to operate and some were open to residents by special arrangements or appointments.
But, commissioners formally voted last week to reopen to the general public after discussing the issue repeatedly — and only after setting requirements that visitors must follow to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
Requirements include mandatory temperature checks and masks; those with temperatures above 100.4 degrees or without masks will be turned away by sheriff’s deputies who are coordinating the screening, along with the security check screenings that have long been in place. While a line of visitors trailed from the courthouse’s west doors then snaked along Southwest 5th Street before the 9 a.m. opening, it took only about 15 minutes for those waiting in line to clear security. Four visitors were denied entry in those first 15 minutes because they didn’t have masks.
Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said masks are required for everyone inside the courthouse, including employees, and those masks were in evidence for those who attended Monday morning’s commissioner meeting.
At that meeting, commissioners briefly discussed making separate entrance arrangements for attorneys trying to enter the courthouse. Owens and Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner expressed concerns about attorneys delayed by the wait (only 100 visitors are allowed inside the courthouse at one time) potentially court proceedings, but later in the day Owens said the process was smooth enough to make a separate entrance unnecessary.
Owens and Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill said the discussion was among the adjustments that might have to be made as county officials work their way through the process of reopening offices while still setting controls to keep employees and visitors safe.
Owens said late Monday afternoon that the first day had gone well, with only one complaint logged by a visitor about having to wear a face mask. Owens said he monitored the screening process throughout the day and didn’t see any problems or long lines that marked the 9 a.m. opening.
“It went smoothly,” he said, of the process of getting those waiting outside the building into the courthouse, and he credited Comanche County Sheriff’s Office deputies with making the process work as smoothly as it did. “The sheriff’s office did a great job. There were no problems and only a few people who didn’t have masks.”
Owens said separate arrangements for attorneys appear to be unnecessary at this time, but that idea will be revisited if the need arises. He said the real test of the system will come today, with the reopening of Small Claims Court. County officials expect business to be brisk at that office, and at least two commissioners have reported calls from landlords who said they need to initiate removal procedures for tenants.
The courthouse will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Visitors must enter through the west doors and must submit to temperature checks along with their security screening, and will not be admitted unless they are wearing masks or face coverings that cover their noses and mouths. Only 100 residents will be allowed inside the courthouse at one time.
Owens said individual offices may have regulations specific to their office, to include limits on the number of people who may be inside the office at one time. Those rules will be posted at the entrance to each office. In addition, the floors have been marked to indicate where people waiting in line should stand, to maintain social distancing guidelines (at least 6 feet between people).
Courthouse employees will use a separate entrance and also will face requirements for facial coverings and temperature screenings.