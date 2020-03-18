Offices in the Comanche County Courthouse will remain open, but some activities are being curtailed or changed, officials say.
County officials are suspending courthouse marriages, although residents may still get marriage licenses. Residents won’t be able to get passport applications. And, the county detention center has put protocols into place, as the county joins with other governmental entities to support activities to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In order to minimize foot traffic and prevent the spread of infectious disease, county officials are asking the public conduct business either by telephone or email. While offices are open for in-person visits, officials ask residents to either come alone or only bring those people essential to completing business.
The county housekeeping and maintenance staff are being diligent in their cleaning and sanitation of the courthouse, officials said. This process is continual and workers are using recommended cleaning products to ensure surfaces remain contaminant free. For individual offices:
Assessor’s Office — Grant Edwards
All of the forms the office provides or requires, to include the Informal Protest form, may be downloaded and filled out online at: http://comanchecounty.us/index.php/government/assessor. the filing period for Informal Protest ends April 6. Residents also may file Farm Permit Renewals online at: https://oktap.tax.ok.gov/oktap/Web.
Edwards is asking that, if possible, residents call to conduct business instead of visiting the office. Information is available by calling the office at (580) 355-1052.
County Clerk’s Office — Carrie Tubbs
The office is requesting residents to transact business via internet, telephone, or email, if at all possible. Methods include:
• Telephone: (580) 355-5214
• Email: countyclerk@comanchecounty.us
• Website: www.comanchecounty.us
• Land Records (copies): https://okcountyrecords.com/
• E-file Land Records: https://simplifile.com/
Court Clerk’s Office
Officials are asking that only necessary persons come to the office to pay fines or conduct other business. Certain fines are payable online at: https://pay.oscn.net/epayments/. Fines also are payable via mail; instructions are at: http://comanchecounty.us/index.php/payments.
Courthouse marriages have been suspended for the next 30 days. However, residents may obtain marriage licenses from the Small Claims Office. Passport processing has been suspended until further notice.
Election Board — Amy Sims
Voters may access tools, documents, and forms online at ok.gov/elections:
• Download the Voter Registration Form and fill it out online or at home, then mail the registration in (instructions on form).
• View sample ballots and find polling places using the OK Voter Portal (for those registered to vote).
• Apply for an absentee ballot. Residents can submit the form online or download the form and mail in the request.
Early voting for the April board of election and special elections will continue as planned, with early voting set from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 2-3 at the Comanche County Courthouse, Sims said.
Additional questions may be directed to the office at (580) 353-1880.
Juvenile Bureau — Brenda Myers
Officials ask parents, legal guardians, and adoptive parents who visit the office to encourage additional family members to remain home. Residents should bring only themselves and their child.
Treasurer’s Office — Rhonda Brantley
Brantley said many people are paying the second half of their 2019 property taxes and those residents are being asked to pay online or by mail this year, instead of in-person. The office still will take payments in person, but would like to practice social distancing as much as possible. All payments are due by March 31.
• Online: Residents can visit the online payment portal at: https://tmconsulting.us.com. Click on Comanche County, then the View Tax Info/Pay Online button.
• By Mail: Cash or personal check/cashier’s check/money order payable to Comanche County Treasurer’s Office, along with a copy of your tax statement, should be sent to Comanche County Treasurer’s Office, 315 SW 5th, Suite 300, Lawton, OK 73501.
Questions may be directed to the office at (580) 355-5763 or e-mail: comcotreasurer@yahoo.com.
Detention Center — Bill Hobbs
The Comanche County Detention Center (CCD) has suspended all visitation until further notice. Hobbs said the center will review the suspension weekly and decide whether local conditions have stabilized to a point where it is safe to resume visitation. Questions and concerns may be made to (580) 250-1902, extension 108.
CCDC also has suspended all fingerprinting until further notice. Person brought to CCDC by arresting agencies will immediately have their temperatures checked. If their temperature is more than 100 degrees, they will be given a surgical mask and not allowed into the general population until additional testing by the medical staff.