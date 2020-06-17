The Comanche County Board of Commissioners is moving forward with a plan to rebuild the old American Legion Building at the Medicine Park exit of Interstate 44.
Commissioners said last year they would rebuild the well-used structure, which was destroyed by a fire in February 2019. That process formally started Monday when the three-member board put Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill in charge of the project, which he said would begin with an analysis by a structural engineer and bids for work.
“What I want to do is move forward,” he said.
Cargill estimated a $55,000 cost to place a new metal building on the foundation, with another $25,000 for work associated with electricity, and with building a kitchen and bathroom. Cargill said the new structure won’t be quite as large as the original county-owned building — the old was 10,000 square feet; the new, 7,500 square feet — but the structure is too important for residents in the area to not replace it.
While the structure was informally called the American Legion Building, it housed a variety of community events, ranging from activities of the Wichita Mountains Area Senior Citizens Center, to weekly community dances.
The building will be designed for the existing footprint of the building. Cargill, who has a construction background, said the structure’s foundation is largely intact; only a small section was damaged and will be redone.
Cargill said commissioner approval will allow the county to order the building that will be erected on the site, and launch the engineering work, to include analysis of the concrete foundation. He estimated a $55,000 cost for the building, with $4 per square foot to erect it. In an effort to control costs, foam insulation will be blown into the shell building after it is put into place, he said.
“It is well needed for the area,” said Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner, who voted with Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens to put Cargill in charge of the effort.
“We need to move forward,” Owens said.
Cargill said he hasn’t set a firm timeline for construction and getting the building back into operation, but said it would be done “as soon as possible” because of how well used the original building was. The federal government deeded the building to Comanche County, allowing the structure to be used as a community activity center until a fire that began in kitchen completely destroyed the building.
It originally had been leased to the American Legion, but the Wichita Mountains Area Senior Citizens Center had been operating the structure in recent years, board treasurer Tom Spears said in April 2019 as the organization was working with the county to restore a building to the site. The damaged structure was razed by the county later that month.
The Wichita Mountains Area Senior Citizens Center has been spearheading a fundraising effort to cover the cost of rebuilding the structure.