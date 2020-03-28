The Comanche County Health Department, in a briefing offered via Facebook on Friday, answered questions from residents about COVID-19 and actions that they can take.
Brandie Combs, regional director for District 5 Southwest, Comanche County Health Department, said the health department staff will continue the briefings weekly via Facebook (Comanche County Health Department), allowing residents to call in questions. Following is a sampling of questions posed Friday:
Where are testing sites? Can I get tested at county health departments?
In addition to hospitals, county health department testing soon will be available, if your primary health care provider refers you. County health departments are just now beginning to accept referrals, Combs said, adding that test kits are very limited.
But, Southwest Oklahoma will be receiving a mobile testing site, which will be set up early next week, under a plan announced by Gov. Kevin Stitt at his Friday press briefing (the location will be announced this weekend). Combs said that mobile testing site will be for clients who are exhibiting symptoms; it will not be open to the public. “We have to conserve our tests in case we have an outbreak,” she said.
What is the status of COVID-19 in District 5?
As of Friday morning, there was one confirmed case in Caddo County, one in Jackson County, and six in Comanche County. Combs said all are in isolation and all cases are being investigated. Anyone who had close personal contact with the patients within 48 hours of symptoms appearing will be contacted by the health department in his/her county. She said state statutes do not allow health departments to share any more information than what is being provided (patient names will not be released). “It is a confidentiality issue,” she said.
How are COVID-19 cases investigated?
All COVID-19 confirmed cases are reportable to the State Department of Health. Patients identified as positive are reported to appropriate regional and county health departments, then assigned to communicable disease nurses. Those nurses then begin investigation of those cases, to include anyone who may have been in contact with that person within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms. Nurses also will contact those people for evaluation and direct them to isolate themselves and monitor for symptoms, and give them directions on what to do if they become symptomatic.
Can you say how many tests are done in a specific county?
No. Labs don’t have to report that they conducted the test, only that they have a positive case.
What about additional testing? Why are we using those?
Gov. Stitt announce there now are 10,000 tests kits in Oklahoma, which will be distributed to labs at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and the State Department of Health. The OSU lab is not yet running, but is expected to be by early next week. Combs said county health departments remain focused on their message for containing the virus: “We need you to stay home.”
Is going for a walk okay?
Combs said health care experts want you to go out and walk, but remind residents to maintain their 6-foot social distance.