Some FFA chapters are bringing fewer pigs to show at the Comanche County Fair this year, but that doesn’t mean the competition isn’t fierce.
Elgin Public Schools has one of the largest FFA programs in the county, with about 200 students enrolled, by Cassie Graham’s estimate. Graham is an agriculture teacher in Elgin, and since she started there four year’s ago, she’s taken students to the fair every year.
“I like to get here early,” Graham, one of the first teachers to arrive at the fair on Thursday, said. “We all like to get set up and head out for a team lunch together.”
Getting to the fair early is something of a ritual for Graham and her students. After set-up, they always stop for lunch together at the same place, McKenzie Burger Garage, before returning.
“It’s like a tradition for us,” Graham said.
Several of her students were already washing pigs a little after noon on Thursday, despite most of the competition not being expected at the Comanche County Fairgrounds until 5 p.m.
One of the students with Graham was Laela Begley, the Reporter for the Elgin FFA chapter. This is Begley’s second county fair and this year, because of inflation and drought, she’s only brought one pig to show.
“Because of added prices, this year we decided to go with just two,” Begley said, discussing her pig as well as one brought by her sister, Libby. “With the heat, it’s been hard to keep them healthy, and with added prices, it’s just been hard to keep them.”
This being her second year at the fair, Begley said she feels more prepared for this year than she did last.
“I’m a lot more competitive this year,” Begley said. “Even though it’s a free fair, we’ve brought some really good pigs, and I feel confident.”
The pig Begley brought is a Berkshire named Naomi, after Naomi Judd. She said that while she’s still preparing the pig to show, she’s confident Naomi will do well.
“She’s kind of a work in progress,” Begley said. “We’ve been working on getting her ready, and she’s come a long way, I think she’ll place.”
Prepping a pig for a show, especially starting with a work in progress like Naomi, requires a lot of knowledge and work, Begley said.
“Feeding is a scientific process,” Begley said. “Her back is a little more rounded than it should be, so through feeding, we’ve been getting her back straightened out. A lot of preparation is the process of feeding.”
Feed for pigs, like everything else involved in raising animals, has seen significant price hikes in recent months. Graham said that prices have made everything about raising pigs more difficult.
“The biggest thing affecting us this year is price,” Graham said. “Everything from feed to stuff to treat their skin has gone up a lot this year.”
The show is an important part of learning agriculture, and Graham said that getting the kids involved during the county fair is a big part of getting them ready to be farmers.
“It’s all about the success of the students, and learning what goes into taking care of the animals and getting them ready for show,” Graham said.