Getting kids interested in farming is important work, and the Comanche County Fair is one of the best places to get the process started.
Beginning Tuesday, the Comanche County Fair will bring students from local 4-H chapters, FFA and other local farmers together to show cattle, sell food and, for some, show off their skills working on the farm.
The fair will open Tuesday with Farm Hand Olympics, a popular event where kids compete to see who can do farm work the fastest.
Richard Pool, the president of the board that plans for the fair, said that kids will demonstrate a range of different skills.
"They do relay stuff, with all kinds of jobs you might do on a farm," Pool said. "Goat herding, hay bail stacking, things like that. Kids from all over will be competing."
From Wednesday on, different animals will be shown and sold each day, from cows and pigs to sheep and goats, and even some smaller animals like rabbits, will all have their time to shine.
Some very young kids will get a chance to show animals too, showing calves on Friday evening.
"That's always a cute event," Pool said. "People really enjoy it."
Saturday will include some food judging events, including a pie contest and a salsa contest.
Cora Sullivan, a junior at MacArthur High School and a student in MacArthur FFA and 4-H, will show dairy and beef cows on separate days during the fair. She said that she's especially happy to keep up the tradition of farming and showing animals as she sees fewer and fewer people doing it every year.
"I enjoy being able to show at the county fair," Sullivan said. "It's an important thing, and not a lot of people do it anymore."
Sullivan said that there's a range of reasons why people don't participate in cattle shows. Most recently, the biggest problem she's seeing is inflation.
"With inflation, it's just really expensive to get into raising animals right now," Sullivan said. "For example, with beef cattle, it's hard to get a butcher date, and we have to schedule with the butchers 60 days in advance sometimes, and it's expensive to get them butchered."
However, the difficulty hasn't caused Sullivan to waver in her devotion to showing animals. During the Saddle and Sirloin County Cattle Show earlier this year, Sullivan and her family helped to organize events, a task that meant long hours working for her and her dad.
"I would stay there to work with him, and we didn't leave until midnight or 1 a.m., just because we were making sure everything was taken care of," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said she's excited to show at this year's fair, and get some of her younger cattle that aren't used to being shown used to being around people.
"Some of them have never been shown before, so it'll be a good opportunity to get them ready for it," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said she hopes more young people will develop an interest in showing cattle, and have their livestock featured in future county fairs.
"It's important for people to get involved in this, and keep it alive," Sullivan said.