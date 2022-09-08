Hot weather is not ideal for raising sheep, but Oklahoma farmers and FFA students make do.
On a hot Wednesday afternoon, Comanche County FFA students began arriving at the county fairgrounds with their animals in tow, preparing for the first day of animal shows at the county fair.
The first day is devoted to dairy cows, sheep and goats. Abbie McKensie, FFA advisor for Indiahoma Public Schools, and one of her students, Cambree Kinman, a third-grader, are two of the first to arrive for weigh-in, bringing along two sheep, Max and Chloe.
After getting them situated, the first thing to do is wash the animals. First to hit the showers is Chloe, and when she's taken from her cage, Max starts peeking over his cage, bleating out in distress.
The bleating stops immediately when Max is taken to join Chloe at the wash station.
"He just gets upset when he's not around his girlfriend," McKensie said, laughing.
This is McKensie's second year as Indiahoma FFA advisor, and Kinman's first show as a student. Kinman said her mother got her started in FFA, and she was immediately drawn to raising sheep in particular.
"Sheep are really fun because you don't have to stay next to them and look after them all the time," Kinman said. "With pigs, you have to whip them."
McKensie is bringing the lessons from her first year into her second, focusing on being prepared for anything that comes her way.
"I'm trying to be way more organized this year," McKensie said. "Better to have it and not need it than not to have it."
McKensie said this year is different from her first. She feels more prepared, and her students say they feel more confident, and had more fun in the run-up to the fair this year than last.
"My students have said this has been a lot more fun this year," McKensie said. "They hang out at the barn together after school, and they're happy to do it."
After showing sheep, McKensie won't be showing any animals until Friday, when her students bring in their beef cattle. They'll skip Thursday, which is devoted to pigs.
Sheep are naturally accustomed to a European climate, quite a bit cooler than Oklahoma in early September. McKensie said the heat is a big factor in raising sheep.
"It's easy to raise them in the winter," she said. "In the summer, it's hard to keep them cool."
This summer has been particularly hard on cattle in Oklahoma. Drought conditions and inflation have caused many to sell off large numbers of cows. McKensie said sheep aren't faring any better or worse than cows.
"It's pretty much the same," she said. "The biggest problem is the money it takes to feed them."
While sheep are attuned to cool weather, and Oklahoma summer's tend to be on the hot side, McKensie said it doesn't deter her, her students or the many Oklahoma farmers that choose to raise them.
"A lot of people in Oklahoma choose to raise sheep," McKensie said. "So it's certainly not impossible."