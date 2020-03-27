Comanche County has extended the deadline for residents who own the second half payment on their ad valorem taxes.
Comanche County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley said that under guidelines put in place by Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Auditor Cindy Byrd, the second half payment due date now is April 30. The traditional deadline is March 31.
“To be clear, this only applies to taxpayers that have made their first half payment. This will not apply to those that are delinquent,” she said. “If you made your first half payment by the due date, you will have additional time to pay your second payment without penalty.”
Brantley said she also wants the public to be aware of guidance that her office can provide during the closing of the Comanche County Courthouse. Comanche County Commissioners closed the courthouse to the public Monday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but county offices continue to operate and those agencies have asked residents needing help to rely on telephone calls, email or the internet.
Residents may mail their tax payment to the Treasurer’s Office at 315 SW 5th, Room 300, Lawton, OK 73501, or use comanchecountyok.org website provided for on-line payments. The telephone number is (580) 355-5763; the email address is comcotreasurer@yahoo.com.
“I understand that there will be taxpayers that are not comfortable with these options. If you feel you need to contact our office by phone or email to guide you thru other options, we will make sure to provide you with the service you need,” Brantley said.