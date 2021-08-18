County employees could see a hefty back payment of cash soon

County employees could receive a large cash payment after commissioners voted for premium pay for essential workers.
Comanche County Commissioners voted Monday to approve back pay for workers who were considered essential during the pandemic, including deputies, jailers and courthouse staff. The money is from funds set aside by the American Rescue Plan signed into law March 12.
Comanche County will receive almost $23.5 million from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act.
“We’ve received our first payment of about $12.5 million,” said District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill in a previous interview. “It was kind of amazing seeing all that money in our account.”
A portion of that $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill — Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds — is designated to provide $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments which includes $23,454,078 million to Comanche County.
U.S. Department of Treasury rules governing the use of the funds allows for up to $13 per hour raises for essential workers from April 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021, said Cargill.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a $5 per-hour raise. Once attorneys verify the payments fall within the rules set by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, workers will receive a lump-sum payment for all hours worked during the pandemic. This is only for hours worked, said Cargill. Compensatory time, vacation and sick time do not count.
The premium payments are subject to all state and federal taxes, said Cargill. He said most courthouse staff, county maintenance staff, jail staff and sheriff’s deputies should be entitled to the pay. However, he said elected officials were not eligible. He was unsure of how many workers would be affected, but said the total came out to about $2 million dollars.
The counties will receive the Rescue Plan funds in two installments. The initial payment of 50 percent was received in May and the balance will be delivered about 12 months later, according to the US Treasury Department website. Tribal governments will receive two payments, with the first payment available in May and the second payment, based on employment data, to be delivered in June 2021.
The fiscal recovery funds are designed to provide flexibility for each government to meet local needs — including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest hit by the crisis. These funds can also be used to make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Funds can be used to respond to acute pandemic-response needs, fill revenue shortfalls among state and local governments, and support the communities and populations hardest-hit by the COVID-19 crisis, said Treasury officials in a press release. Eligible state, territorial, metropolitan city, county, and Tribal governments will be able to access funding directly from the Treasury Department as they recover from the pandemic.
According to the Treasury Department’s website, funds can be used to provide premium pay to essential workers both directly and through grants to third-party employers. The payments are meant to prioritize low and moderate-income workers who faced the greatest mismatch between employment related health risks and compensation.
The funds can also be used in several other areas at the discretion of county commissioners.
The funds can be used to support public health response to COVID-19 which includes vaccination, medical expenses, testing as well as provide behavioral health services. The rules support improvements to infrastructure such as building or upgrading facilities and transmission distribution and storage systems. Included in the rules is language allowing counties to focus on households and businesses without access to broadband internet and fund projects that deliver reliable service with a minimum of 100 Mbps download and upload speeds.
One of the more flexible areas of the rules includes the ability of counties to offer monetary assistance to households or populations facing negative economic impacts due to COVID–19. This includes food assistance; rent, mortgage, or utility assistance; counseling and legal aid to prevent eviction or homelessness. The rules also allow for emergency assistance for burials, home repairs, weatherization, or other needs; internet access or digital literacy assistance; or job training to address negative economic or public health impacts experienced due to a worker’s occupation or level of training.