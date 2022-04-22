The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has confirmed it is investigating a Comanche County employee.
The OSBI recently received a request from the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office to investigate allegations of potential misconduct by the unidentified employee, said Brook Arbeitman, OSBI information officer. Specifics regarding the investigation have not been released.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka told The Constitution he can’t comment at this time.
Arbeitman said no arrests have been made.
“This investigation is open and ongoing,” she said.