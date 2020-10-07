Comanche County officials say a $91,505 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life will make life easier for the Comanche County Election Board.
Comanche County Commissioners approved the grant at Monday’s meeting, acknowledging receipt of funding that the center specifies is for the “public purpose of planning and operationalizing safe and secure election administration in Comanche County....” Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said the grant funding is specific to the election board office, but can be used for expenses as varied as cleaning polling places during the Nov. 3 general election and hiring personnel.
Sims said she expects to do both.
“It’s not just for the election. It’s for the election administration and conducting the election, but day-to-day operations as well,” Sims said. “I can buy any kind of equipment I need, hire part-time workers.”
Under the terms of the agreement signed by commissioners, the funds may be used for personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff, poll workers and voters; poll worker recruitment funds, hazard pay and/or training expenses; polling place rental and cleaning expenses for early voting or election day; temporary staffing; vote-by-mail/absentee voting equipment or supplies; and election administration equipment. The agreement specifies the county may allocate grant funds among those needs “or to other public purposes listed in the grant application....” for a period from June 15, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.
Sims said she’s excited by the possibilities the grant provides.
The funding comes from $300 million that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife donated to enhance access to voting, by providing the resources, training and infrastructure to ensure everyone who wants to vote can, and to protect the integrity of the voting process, Zuckerberg said when announcing the funding. The Center for Tech and Civic Life said it would use the funding to allocate grants to local election offices across the county “to help ensure they have the staffing, training and equipment necessary” to ensure voters can participate in the election in a safe and timely way.
Sims said she’s already gotten four part-time workers for her office.
“I needed every one of them in my office, to help with the election,” Sims said, explaining the existing full-time staff is herself and an assistant secretary “and it’s too much work for us.”
Funding will allow her to add part-time help. It also is allowing things such as buying election printers and desktop office computers also needed for the election process. She said the new equipment will be a decided change from used equipment her office normally acquires; existing computers date to 2012 and were given to the office when the western district office purchased new computers (those 2012 models replaced 2006 desktops, Sims said).
“Now, I’m able to buy new computers,” she said.
The grant also will allow her to pay for auxiliary workers to clean at polling places during election times. And, she will be able to have two boards at many polling places, meaning there will be two set of books so voters signing in on election day won’t have to wait as long to cast ballots.
“I”ll be able to hire so many more people,” Sims said.
Under the grant agreement, the election board office’s regular budget cannot be cut because it has the grant funds. If the county were to reduce the county election board budget or fail to appropriate previously budgeted funds, the county would have to pay back the grant funding. The county also has until Jan. 31, 2021, to provide a report documenting how grant funds were spent.