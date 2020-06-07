Comanche County voters will experience some changes at their polling sites when they cast ballots in the June 30 primary election, but the process will remain familiar, Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said.
The election, which is expected to draw a larger-than-normal number of voters because it is a presidential election year, is one of the first major events taking place after county and city governments began reopening after closing to the public for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comanche County reopened its courthouse to the general public June 1, after closing the building to the public in March. Protocols have been put into place for those who visit the courthouse, to include requirements for masks or other facial coverings and a limit of 100 visitors at one time. Individual offices also have put requirements into effect, but Sims said the election board office will continue business as close to normal as possible for those who visit to cast in-person absentee ballots the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the June 30 primary and at polling places throughout the county.
“We’ll just have different emergency protocols,” she said, explaining the state election board has made training videos available to help staff members who work in election board offices and precincts.
Sims said the emphasis will be on safety and sanitation: workers will have to wear masks/facial coverings and gloves, and sit at least 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing. On the voting side, residents will not see the traditional four-person booths that are normal at precinct sites and in the courthouse for people voting in-person absentee.
Rather, those voting sites will be limited to two people at a time, to maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Sanitation will be emphasized.
“We’re going to clean the machines with alcohol, and clean areas where voters are constantly throughout the day,” Sims said, adding that auxiliary workers will be handling those cleaning duties and ensuring social distancing is followed so precinct workers can focus on voters. “We’ll have signs. We’re going to encourage wearing masks.
“We’re taking every precaution to keep the polling places clean,” Sims said of efforts to protect workers and voters.
In-person absentee voting will mean some adjustments for the election board office, voters and the courthouse at large.
Sims said details still are being worked out, but the election board has the option of bringing voters in and out of the courthouse’s north doors when in-person absentee voting occurs June 25-27. That door is closest to the election board office and voters can line up outside it, then use it to enter and exit the courthouse without going other places.
Inside, tables will have dividers and there will be fewer voting booths, to help maintain social distancing in the jury room that typically houses voters casting in-person ballots and also is the “host site” on election night.
“I expect it to take longer. There is only so much room in there,” Sims said, of voters who may have to wait in line longer to cast in-person absentee ballots — or ballots at precincts. “Be patient and give the precinct officials a break. They’re doing this for you.”
Traditionally, people voting in-person absentee takes some of the pressure off precinct sites. So do those who cast absentee ballots. But Sims said she really hasn’t seen an increase in the number of people applying for absentee ballots.
“We’re getting some (applications), but not a big increase,” she said, estimating about 1,500 people vote by absentee ballot in a normal year.
Some voters will see other changes, including those who vote at Elgin’s Precinct 38. What has been a voting site at the Elgin School gymnasium has been moved to Connection Church, 102 NE Windy Road. That site will be familiar to those who have been voting in-person absentee in the last few elections, Sims said, adding the church will serve the same function for the primary election, then become the Precinct 38 site on election day.
Voters at large may note another change: unfamiliar precinct workers.
“I need precinct officials,” Sims said, explaining many of her regular workers won’t be working the primary election.
The reason: age. Sims and other election officials estimate 75 percent of their precinct workers are over the age of 70, meaning they are in the vulnerable populations that health care experts warn to take special precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means Sims is recruiting residents who want to be precinct workers for the June 30 election. It’s not volunteer effort: inspectors are paid $97 for their day of work, while judges earn $87. And, while new employees have to go through digital training in all the techniques they need, that training will earn them another $25.
Anyone who is interested is asked to call the Comanche County Election Board at 353-1880.