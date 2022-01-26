Comanche County will not receive FEMA relief funds to repair lingering roadway damage from last February’s winter storm.
FEMA denied the county’s original request for funds — and recent appeal — leaving the county to foot the bill for damage caused by freezing and thawing ice.
According to Gail Turner, Comanche County Dist. 1 commissioner, damage left over from the storm is substantial.
“We had roads in Elgin we dug down 3 to 4 feet deep to fix,” Turner said. “Since I’ve been commissioner, we’ve never had damage like that.”
Turner’s district received some of the most substantial damage in the county. By his estimation, repairs relating to the storm have cost his district between $800,000 and $1 million, so much that there’s been very little money to do any other kind of road work in the area, he said.
Much of the major damage to the roads was caused by ice thawing and refreezing. As water thaws in warmer daily temperatures, it seeps into the ground. At night, when temperatures are colder, that water refreezes and expands, causing cracks and fissures in the asphalt that, if the weather is cold enough, can penetrate the subgrade layer.
Cracks in the subgrade are exacerbated over time as cars drive over it, causing the subgrade and surface road to heave.
The county applied for an estimated $3 to $4 million in aid from FEMA. Without that money, repairs done by the county alone do not fix long-term problems, but merely delay their effects, according to Alvin Cargill, Comanche County Dist. 3 commissioner.
“That money from FEMA would be to fix it completely,” Cargill said. “What we’ve done is put a Band-Aid on it.”
Comanche County’s original request for funds was denied for two reasons. First, Oklahoma did not receive a record amount of snow, and second, FEMA’s assessment concluded that the damage shown in pictures was the result of regular wearing in the roads, not a direct result of the storm, according to FEMA officials.
Kelli Cain, the public information officer for the Oklahoma Departments of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, explained the FEMA decision.
“FEMA concluded that the pictures of damage from the counties showed potholes and cracks,” Cain said. “The results of normal wear and tear.”
Comanche County appealed the decision and hired a civil engineer to assess the damage. The engineer provided FEMA officials with evidence that the damage to infrastructure was caused directly by the storm. In response, FEMA requested satellite imagery showing roads as they were before and immediately after the storm.
Without the satellite imagery to satisfy the request, FEMA denied the appeal.
Nearly every county in Oklahoma was denied funding for infrastructure damage, a move that Clint Langford, Comanche County Emergency Management director, said was unusual.
Langford explained that FEMA allows counties to apply for relief based on a list of categories labeled A through H. The first two categories, A and B, are for debris removal and immediate aid, such as emergency housing. The other categories are for permanent damage that needs to be repaired.
Category C relates to bridge and roadway damage and, until now, has been covered by FEMA for every other major winter storm over the last 20 years, according to Cargill and Turner.
The State of Oklahoma also issued an appeal of FEMA’s decision through the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management. That appeal also has been denied.
Turner said that the decision was unprecedented and upsetting.
“It’s like your house suddenly becomes uninsured for fire after your house has burned down,” Turner said.