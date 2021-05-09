Comanche County Democrats are moving in a new direction.
The local chapter, which recently elected new county officers, has digitalized its operations and that is paying dividends, inside and outside the organization, said Party Chairman Tony Terrill.
“It’s exciting what’s happening, and the direction,” Terrill said. “In terms of outreach, we’re digitalizing it. Internally, we can collaborate on certain documents, certain fundraising lists, for example.”
Terrill said Comanche County Democrats also are adopting a strategy from party organizations in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas, long the centers of Democratic activity in terms of soliciting funding and attracting political candidates.
“We don’t get anything down here,” Terrill said, adding his solution was creating a seven-county consortium, with Comanche County as the center, to strengthen southwest Oklahoma Democratic organizations and events. “We can then compete on the fund-raising front with the Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets. I think that, in itself, means more viable candidates.”
With an eye toward the future, Comanche County Democrats also are going to ramp up recruiting efforts for office, especially at the local level. Terrill said while efforts had been concentrated on races for House and Senate seats, he and others realize the importance local races such as those for school board and city council. Acknowledging such seats are non-partisan, Terrill said those elected officials make important decisions that directly influence local residents, which is why recruitment for those positions is crucial.
“We can help them financially, definitely provide volunteers. And, they are quick wins, with three- to four-month (election) cycles,” he said.
Those new goals is part of the reason the county party needs digital help, Terrill said. Today’s world is data-oriented, he said, noting the benefits of being able to track things such as voting patterns, targeting strategic areas for candidates based on that data.
“We want to take it to the next level. We want to grow the party by about 20 percent in the next year. We know slow, steady growth is the way,” he said, adding it also is important to attract younger people. “We have eager volunteers and we just need to grow that base.”
Those new digital components will be visible via the party’s revised website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, all are active under the tagline Comanche County Democrats.
“Just as we are building the Democratic Party here in Comanche County, we also have to build our social networking platforms to reach, engage and call to action both young and rural voters,” Terrill said.
Upgrades also come with new officials leading the party.
Terrill, assistant principal with Lawton Public Schools, is the owner of Political Strategies Group. He has a bachelor of arts in political science and international studies from Abilene Christian College and a masters of education degree in educational leadership from Cameron University.
Vice chairman/treasurer is Cindy Zelbst, owner/operator of U2 Ranch, Meers. Zelbst also is deeply involved in local organizations and events, to include district director of the Comanche County Conservation District, treasurer/firefighter for Meers Fire Department and co-chair of the Tour de Meer bicycle ride.
Laura Williams, a retired school teacher, is county secretary. Williams taught for 17 years in California, and has experience in teaching special education, and conducted a parenting class for young mothers and a reading program for homeless children.
Director of organization is Marianne Smith, who also is Precinct 17 chair. Smith first volunteered for Leon Panetta’s U.S. House campaign in 1976 and was a volunteer Kyle Meraz’s recent Oklahoma House District 64 race. She is a member of the Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign coordinating committee.