Comanche County is gathering information along streams and ponds within the county’s drainage project area for a drainage study, according to the Comanche County Floodplain Authority.
The engineering firm Meshek & Associates has been employed to provide survey information for this project throughout the county. It may require the employees of Meshek & Associates to cross privately owned property in order to obtain the needed information, county officials said.
Questions about the project may be directed to the Comanche County Floodplain Authority office at the Comanche County Courthouse, 315 SW 5th, or (580) 355-0535.