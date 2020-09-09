County commissioners approved an order to authorize a special election to allow Comanche County voters to decide if they want to renew a .375 percent sales tax.
Commissioners have time to convince voters, though. The current tax, in place since 2015 and renewed four times, is not set to expire until December 2021, said District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill.
Cargill said the tax is used to fund jail operations, with portions going to the Sheriff’s Department and the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority. However, a large part of the tax, which Cargill estimates brings in about $300,000 in county revenue, is for support of rural fire departments.
“Without this tax, a lot of rural fire departments would have to shut down,” Cargill said. “Without a means to fund them, and this tax is a large part of that, they would have to shut the doors. That’s why it’s important we get this out to voters now and get this passed when the time comes.”
Comanche County voters should expect to see the tax renewal on the March 2021 ballot.