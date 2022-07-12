MEDICINE PARK — Trina Buttram can’t wait to dance again at the Medicine Park Senior Center.
In 2019, a fire destroyed a much-used community and senior center in Medicine Park. The center hosted weekly dances regularly attended by more than 100 people.
Long-time attendees at senior center events, such as Trina Buttram, have been left in limbo waiting for a new building to be built.
“I wish they’d hurry up,” Buttram said. “I want to get back to dancing.”
Buttram may get her wish by the end of next year. Last month, the Comanche County commissioners voted to spend almost $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to rebuild the center on its former site.
The building was uninsured at the time of the fire, leaving the attendees scrambling to find a place to meet, and leaving them unable to do most of the activities they used to be able to do together.
The community center drew people from all over western Oklahoma, according to Buttram.
“We had a group of people that used to be bused in from Mustang,” Buttram said. “We’d get people from Lawton, Fletcher, Hobart, all over.”
The county owned the community center at the time of the fire and, as such, one of the projects approved was rebuilding it.
The community center used to be operated by the American Legion, which had a concessionaire agreement with the county. The legion transferred operation and concession to the Medicine Park Senior Center in 2010, nine years before the fire.
For many regulars, like senior center president Peggy Dewey, getting the center back is huge news.
“It’s the place we go to have fellowship,” Dewey said. “For most of us, it’s a reason to get out of bed in the morning.”
The community center once hosted several popular events, including yoga classes, a book exchange program and multiple table games.
A particularly popular attraction was a pool table that was lost in the fire, according to Tom Spears, the treasurer and public relations officer for the senior center.
“We’ve already got members vying for where the pool table will be in the new location,” Spears said.
Without the full community center, the only popular programs still available are two meals a week, and regular games of dominoes at the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church in Medicine Park.
Perhaps the biggest loss from the fire, according to most members, is the dance hall.
The community center hosted dances every Friday, featuring live music, typically Western Swing or other traditional Country music, according to Spears.
“We’d call it a slow night if we had 60 people show up to the dances,” Spears said. “We always hoped for 100, though we didn’t usually get that many.”
The new center will have a dance hall, as well as a full kitchen for regular meals. It will be built in the same location as the original, and will be somewhat smaller than the original building, but Spears hopes to still be able to bring back all the programs of the former community center.
While Spears couldn’t guarantee a timeline for the construction of the new building, he said that Comanche County District 1 Commissioner Gail Turner gave him an informal estimate.
“He told me, just talking socially, that they could have it done as early as the end of next year,” Spears said. “I don’t know if that’s necessarily realistic.”
For most attendees, the opening of an actual building to meet — and dance — can’t come soon enough.