The Comanche County Courthouse might not reopen to the public until June 1, if a time table outlined by Comanche County Commissioners is followed.
Commissioners discussed the issue Monday at their regular morning meeting, then again with department heads in a briefing that followed. What commissioners found is that even county offices don’t agree with a single course of action. While county offices have continued to operate on a daily basis, the general public isn’t allowed in most offices without an appointment or for special circumstances.
Commissioners indicated that department heads should prepare plans that will govern operations in their offices for presentation to the full board next week.
Commissioners agreed in late March that they would follow the three-phase plan set by Gov. Kevin Stitt, which already has allowed businesses ranging from personal care facilities and restaurants to gyms and churches to reopen. If new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations remain manageable, Phase 2 is slated to begin Friday, and Stitt said Monday that Oklahoma was on track to move into Phase 2.
The City of Lawton opened offices in Lawton City Hall to the public last week and has plans to reopen Lawton Public Library, Lawton Municipal Court and offices in the Public Works Department on Friday.
But commissioners are proceeding with caution, something some employees are urging as they express concerns about COVID-19 cases among inmates and employees of the Comanche County Detention Center. Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens, giving the report normally offered by jail administrator Bill Hobbs, said Monday that most recent figures indicate 22 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and another seven detention center officers have tested positive (one has been hospitalized).
Those figures concerned some department heads and judges who attended Monday’s departmental update, with several asking how often employees of the detention center are allowed to come into the courthouse. Owens and others said infrequently (that’s the reason Hobbs wasn’t at Monday’s commissioners meeting) and those who do must wear masks.
Court Clerk Robert Morales said the chief justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court, who has been meeting digitally with judges across the state, said some judges want to move back into court sessions and some are ready to proceed with an August court docket.
“To me, it’s too soon,” Morales said, pointing to the situation at the county jail coupled with the move to allow the general public back into the building.
Morales pointed out some of the practical problems with allowing residents back into the courthouse while ensuring social distancing protocols are followed, asking, for example, that if offices and courtrooms are limited to 10 people, where will others wait until they can enter those facilities. Morales said he supports asking each department to submit a plan showing how they will operate, noting, for example, he expects some of his offices to be overwhelmed by those who have been delayed in filing court actions. He also expects a surge in applications for marriage licenses, something that also stopped when the courthouse closed to the public.
Commissioners had concerns and ideas of their own.
Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill suggested that courthouse employees be directed to enter on the first floor, near the Sheriff’s Office, where they would be submitted to temperature checks before they could enter the building. All others entering the courthouse would go through the west door and everyone would have to submit to temperature checks as they also go through security clearing, he said.
Owens suggested modifications the building might need for the public, to include floor markings for social distancing. He said things that must be done to prepare the courthouse and staff for opening are among the reasons he is suggesting a June 1 phased opening.
“I’d like to see the numbers level off before we get too hot and heavy,” he said.
Commissioners haven’t yet agreed whether everyone in the courthouse would have to wear masks, as suggested by judges who said that would be a requirement in their courtrooms.
Taren Lord-Halvorson, the assistant district attorney who serves as the commissioner’s legal officer, said she didn’t recommend the commissioners mandate masks, citing complications that might arise (she noted someone not being able to appear in court because he didn’t have a mask and was refused entry to the courthouse). Instead, she said the county should strongly recommend that residents wear masks because the governor’s directive does not mandate masks.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe said local judges have discussed the issue among themselves and will meet again today, adding that judges are not in agreement on some details. Tayloe said he is among those who believe the county should reopen the courthouse as soon as possible, with a blanket requirement that everybody who comes into the courthouse must wear a mask (something judges plan to enforce in their courtrooms).
“I think anyone who comes into the courthouse needs to wear a mask,” Owens said, adding everyone also needs to submit to temperature checks to provide consistency among the courthouse functions.
Some department heads said that already is either protocol for their employees or will be when the courthouse reopens.
The need to screen both visitors and employees every time they enter the building means assigning someone to that task. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department already handles security screening for the courthouse, but said it doesn’t have enough staff to assume additional duties. Cargill suggested the county seek a federal grant to pay a part-time position for that job.