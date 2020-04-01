Comanche County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to close non-essential businesses in the county, in compliance with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Safer at Home order.
Commissioners recommended that non-essential businesses, as defined by the State of Oklahoma, located in the unincorporated portions of the county (meaning, outside a city or town limits) temporarily stop operations. Last week, commissioners voted to close all restaurants, bars and taverns, allowing only curbside pickup or delivery only for restaurants. It’s the same directive that the City of Lawton and other municipalities have implemented.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health, health.ok.gov, under its coronavirus heading, has a list of businesses that are considered non-essential, to include hair and nail salons, gyms, theaters, massage parlors and tattoo parlors. Stitt has said the State of Oklahoma will follow federal recommendations as to definitions of essential businesses; that list is available through the governor’s office website at governor.ok.gov.
Commissioners said they took their action due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Comanche County, with the county’s number of positive cases doubling over the weekend and the expectation of more to come. Stitt issued an Executive Order last week directing counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to observe the Safer at Home mandate, which closes non-essential businesses and directs senior citizens and at risk residents to self quarantine.
Commissioners, who also have closed the Comanche County Courthouse and the eastern and western district barns to the public, continue to advise all residents of Comanche County to stay at home unless running essential errands and to practice social distancing, as well as proper hand washing and hygiene. While closed to the public, county offices remain operational. Contact information is available through the county’s website: comanchecounty.us.