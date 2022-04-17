Races developed in both county commissioner districts Friday, as the final day of filings closed for county, state, federal and judicial offices.
In Comanche County District 1, Commissioner Gail Turner, 7821 NE Cache Road, Lawton, is seeking his seventh term eastern district commissioner. His challengers are John D. O’Brien, 11196 NE Cline Road, Elgin, and Charlie Hale, 23878 NE Spencer Road, Lawton. All three men are Republicans.
Comanche County District 3 (Western) Commissioner Alvin Cargill, 4523 Post Oak Road in Cache, is seeking his second term. He is being challenged by Josh Powers, 120 NW Valleybrook Drive, Lawton. Both men are Republicans.
Two other incumbents will take their seats without an election because neither drew opponents: County Assessor Grant Edwards, 2703 NE 9th, Lawton; and County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley, 22356 NE Spencer Road, Fletcher. In addition, District Attorney Keith Cabelka, 7210 SE Tinney Road, Lawton, did not draw an opponent.
Political parties are designated with a R for Republican, D for Democrat. The primary election will be held June 28 and the runoff will be held Aug. 23. Candidates in non-partisan races will be on the ballot in November.
Other county filings are:
CADDO: County Assessor: LaDonna Phillips, (R), Fort Cobb. County Treasurer: Regina Moser, (D), Anadarko. County Commissioner District 1: Mike Belter, (R), Lookeba; James Bucky Brown, (R), Binger; Bobby J. Lynn, (R), Lookeba. County Commissioner District 3: Mark Steven Taylor, (D), Carnegie; Robert Weaver, (D), Fort Cobb; Ricky Schuermann, (R), Fort Cobb.
COTTON: County Assessor: Virginia Brasier, (R), Walters. County Treasurer: Tammy Morris, (D), Walters. County Commissioner District 1: Codey McCuiston, (R), Geronimo, and Mike Woods, (R), Walters; Edward H. Eschiti, (D), Walters. County Commissioner District 3: Milton Honeycutt, (R), Randlett, Greg Powell, (R), Devol; Donald Forrest Wilson, (R), Walters.
JACKSON: County Assessor: Lisa Roberson, (R), Duke. County Treasurer: Robin Fleming, (R), Elmer. County Commissioner District 1: Mike Wallace, (R), Blair. County Commissioner District 3: Rhet Johnson, (R), Duke; Michael Hamersley, (R), Eldorado; Alex White, (D), Duke.
KIOWA: County Assessor: Buddy O. Jones Jr., (D), Hobart. County Treasurer: Shirley Deanna Miller, (D), Roosevelt. County Commissioner District 1: Gayle Reeder Reese, (D), Gotebo. County Commissioner District 3: Gary Don Jennings, (D), Snyder.
STEPHENS: County Assessor: Dana K. Buchanan, (R), Duncan. County Treasurer: Debbie Burden, (R), Marlow. County Commissioner District 1: Kreg Murphree, (R), Marlow. County Commissioner District 3: Russell Morgan, (R), Comanche.
TILLMAN: County Assessor: Matthew H. Smith, (D), Frederick. County Treasurer: Julie Garza, (R), Frederick. County Commissioner District 1: Greg Petty, (D), Tipton; Roger Hoover, (R), Tipton. County Commissioner District 3: Ed Wilkerson, (R), Frederick; Steve Catlege, (R), Loveland; John Naramor, (R), Grandfield; Levi Krasser, (R), Chattanooga; Rick Brown, (R), Grandfield.
State and federal filings were:
FEDERAL
U.S. Senate: Republican: Incumbent James Lankford, Edmond; Jackson Lahemeyer, Owasso; Joan Farr, Tulsa. Democrat: Jason Bollinger, Oklahoma City; Madison Horn, Oklahoma City; Arya Azma, Norman; Brandon Wade, Bartlesville; Dennis L. Baker, Tulsa; Jo Glenn, Tulsa. Independent: Michael L. Delaney, Norman. Libertarian: Kenneth D. Blevins, Sand Springs.
U.S. Senate unexpired (Jim Inhofe’s seat): Republican: Markwayne Mullin, Westville; T.W. Shannon, Oklahoma City; Alex Gray, Nichols Hills; Nathan Dahm, Broken Arrow; Luke Holland, Tulsa; Adam Holley, Bixby; Jessica Jean Garrison, Owasso; Laura Moreno, Edmond; Michael Coibion, Bartlesville; Scott Pruitt, Tulsa; Paul Royse, Tulsa; John F. Tompkins, Oklahoma City; Randy J. Grellner, Cushing. Democrat: Kendra Horn, Oklahoma City. Libertarian: Robert Murphy, Norman. Independent: Ray Woods, Cleo Springs.
U.S. House Third District: Republican: Incumbent Frank Lucas, Cheyenne; Wade Burleson, Enid; Stephen Butler, Yukon. Democrat: Jeremiah A. Ross, Bristow.
U.S. House Fourth District: Republican: Incumbent Tom Cole, Moore; James Taylor, Oklahoma City; Frank W. Blacke, Oklahoma City. Democrat: Mary Brannon, Washington.
STATE LEGISLATURE
Oklahoma Senate District 32: Incumbent John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton; Johnny Jernigan, (D), Lawton.
Oklahoma House District 62: Incumbent Daniel Pae, R-Lawton.
Oklahoma House District 63: Incumbent Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton; Gunner Ocskai, Libertarian, Lawton; Shykira M. Smith, (D), Lawton.
Oklahoma House District 64: Incumbent Rande Worthen, R-Lawton; Kyle Emmett Meraz, Democrat, Lawton. Independent: Zachary A. Walls, Lawton.
Oklahoma House District 65: Incumbent Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin; Jennifer Kerstetter, Democrat, Marlow.
STATE
Governor: Republican: Incumbent Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma City; Mark Sherwood, Broken Arrow; Joel Kintsel, Oklahoma City; Moira McCabe, Oklahoma City. Democrat: Connie Johnson, Oklahoma City; Joy Hofmeister, Tulsa. Libertarian: Natalie Bruno, Edmond. Independent: Ervin Stone Yen, Nichols Hills.
Lt. Governor: Republican: Incumbent Matt Pinnell, Tulsa. Democrat: Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard, Edmond. Libertarian: Chris Powell, Bethany.
State Treasurer: Republican: Todd Russ, Cordell; Clark Jolley, Edmond; David B. Hooten, Nicholas Hills. Democrat: Charles De Coune, Oklahoma City. Libertarian: Gregory J. Sadler, Newella.
State Auditor/Inspector: Republican: Incumbent Cindy Byrd, Coalgate; Steven W. McQuillen, Tulsa.
Attorney General: Republican: Incumbent John M. O’Connor, Tulsa; Gentner F. Drummond, Hominy. Libertarian: Lynda Steele, Warr Acres.
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Republican: John Cox, Peggs; April Grace, Norman; Ryan Walters, Edmond; William E. Crozier, Union City. Democrat: Jena Nelson, Edmond.
State Commissioner of Labor: Republican: Incumbent Leslie Kathryn Osborn, Mustang; Sean The Patriot Roberts, Hominy; Keith Swinton, Norman. Democrat: Jack Henderson, Tulsa. Libertarian: Will Daugherty, Yukon.
State Insurance Commissioner: Republican: Incumbent Glen Mulready, Tulsa.
Corporation Commission: Republican: Kim David, Porter; Justin Hornback, Broken Arrow; Harold D. Spradling, Cherokee; Todd Thomsen, Ada. Democrat: Margaret Warigia Bowman, Tulsa. Independent: Don Underwood, Inola.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
District 3: Incumbent David Thomas, R-Altus.
District 5: Incumbent Keith Cabelka, R-Lawton.
District 6: Incumbent Jason Hicks, R-Marlow.
DISTRICT JUDGE (non-partisan)
District 3, Office 1: Brad Leverett, Altus.
District 5, Office 1: Emmit Tayloe, Medicine Park.
District 5, Office 2: G. Brent Russell, Duncan; Bobby Lewis, Duncan.
District 5, Office 3: Steven W. Crow, Lawton; Jay Walker, Lawton; Neil West, Lawton; Tommy Sims, Lawton.
District 5, Office 4: Brad Cox, Lawton; Scott Meaders, Lawton.
District 5, Office 5: Grant D. Sheperd, Lawton; James R. Jake Wilson, Lawton.
District 6, Office 1: Kory Kirkland, Chickasha.
ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE (non-partisan)
Caddo County: Wyatt Hill, Fort Cobb.
Comanche County: Lisa Shaw, Lawton.
Cotton County: Michael C. Flanagan, Walters.
Jackson County: Rafe Hall, Duke.
Kiowa County: Ricky A. Marsh, Hobart.
Stephens County: Lawrence M. Wheeler, Restricted; Anthony Sykes, Duncan.
Tillman County: Brad Benson, Frederick.