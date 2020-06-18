In a unanimous decision Wednesday, Comanche County commissioners voted to extend the agreement between the Comanche County Facilities Authority (a function of the commissioners) and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for one week to continue to house Comanche County inmates at DOC facilities. The contract, which had been set to expire Wednesday, is extended to June 24.
That initial action was taken in May after inmates and staff at the Comanche County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 that infected more than 160 inmates and detention center staff, making it one of the hardest hit areas in Comanche County.
Last week, Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said the agreement needed to be extended because there still are sick inmates at the county facility, but he was hoping to see those numbers drop soon; however, there are now 71 positive COVID-19 cases in the jail — up from 57 cases reported last week.
“We had some new testing and it jumped up a little bit,” said detention center administrator Bill Hobbs. “North Fork (Correctional Center) also transferred three (COVID-19) positive cases and that bounced the numbers up a bit.”
Commissioners and DOC officials had said the DOC would continue to operate the detention center (which remains under county control) until the COVID-19 situation stabilized, and inmates would not be brought back from DOC facilities until that happened.
The Department of Corrections is housing 102 male inmates at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre and 27 female inmates at Mable Bassett Correctional Center. One hundred sixty-three inmates are still at the county facility and 28 in Tillman.
County and DOC officials also are trying to address overcrowding issues, a problem the county detention center has had for years and one that officials said helped make it difficult to manage the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’ve made progress with the overcrowding but it’s still overcrowded,” said Owens. “Once we bring back these inmates from (ODOC facilities) we’ll still be overcrowded, but not as much as we were. There’s still a lot of pleas being made and a lot of people being processed so judges and everybody is working toward getting our numbers down.”
The agreement between Comanche County and DOC is $27 per inmate, per day according to Jessica Brown, chief of strategic engagement for the DOC. However, DOC has agreed to seek reimbursement from Coronavirus Relief Funds available to Oklahoma through the CARES Act.
DOC began transferring inmates who tested negative for COVID-10 to its North Fork and Mabel Bassett correctional centers on May 21, initially leaving the Lawton facility as a quarantine center for inmates who had tested positive. DOC officials said moving inmates out of the jail made it easier to set up quarantine areas to keep inmates separated.