The Comanche County Assessor’s Office has been notified that it earned a perfect score on its 2021 state audit.
Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards said it is the fourth year that Comanche County has received a perfect score.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission conducts the Performance Audit Findings and the Final Statistical Analysis of Sales. Edwards said the audit includes 24 different areas for evaluation, for a maximum of 285 points. The audit takes approximately seven months to complete.
Edwards attributes the results to his team, saying employees work diligently all year to uphold the highest standards.
“This level of performance would not be possible without highly qualified individuals who display tremendous commitment to doing the best job possible. I am very proud to serve Comanche County with such a great group of people,” he said.