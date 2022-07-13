A mistake at the Comanche County Assessor’s office will lead to a significant property tax increase for the Cache Public School district, school officials said.
Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards said the error was the result of both a clerical error and the fact that three of Goodyear's exemptions in 2021 were not allowed by the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
According to a statement released by Cache Superintendent Chad Hance, representatives from the district were notified by the assessor’s office that a mistake in the reported real value of property in the district for fiscal year 2021 resulted in the property being overvalued by $51 million dollars. The net result reduces revenue to the sinking, building and general funds.
“The county assessor’s office made the mistake in March 2021,” Hance said in the statement. “But it was not reported to Cache district officials until late June 2022.”
Due to the overvaluation — and the steps to correct the error — property taxes in the district will go up on this year’s upcoming notices. The specific number is uncertain until a full valuation is completed, but Cache Public Schools officials estimate a 10 percent to 15 percent increase.
Hance said while he wasn’t sure exactly where the mistake was made, he had some idea of the nature of the mistake.
“My understanding, from what I was told, is that somewhere, an eight-digit number got turned into a nine-digit number by mistake,” Hance said.
Apart from the impact on this year’s property taxes, the mistake will have other ramifications for Cache Public Schools. The district’s General Fund will be reduced by $2 million, a fact that may lead to “increased class sizes,” Hance said.
“We’re not planning any lay-offs at this time,” he said. “We were in the process of adding staff and reducing class sizes, adding teacher’s aides. We’re going to have to slow that down.”
The sinking fund, used to pay the district's bond debt, collected $700,000 less than what was needed to make this year's payment, according to a letter Hance sent to residents. The district's building fund, used to cover facility upkeep, will be reduced by $300,000.
Hance said he and others in the district had been uncertain of the assessment when it was released initially, but were assured by the assessor’s office that no mistake had been made.
“The valuation was questioned,” he said.
The mistake will impact recent school bonds that voters passed for the district. Cache had been in the process of building a new middle school and new field house for high school athletes. With the overvaluation, the field house project is being put on hold to lessen the financial impact of the mistake.
Hance said the property tax increase would be temporary, with property taxes going up 5 percent next year as part of repayment for school bonds, before likely returning to near normal the following year.