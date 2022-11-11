Lorene Miller said the Center for Creative Living learned during the COVID-19 pandemic that its patrons were picking up their lunches and eating only half, saving the remainder for dinner.

Miller, the center’s executive director, said the staff always knew the meals were important, but that discovery helped drive home the point and has kept the center serving lunches five days a week, rather than returning to the twice-a-week schedule that was the norm before the center shut down most of its services during the pandemic. Funding from Comanche County will keep that program going.

