Lorene Miller said the Center for Creative Living learned during the COVID-19 pandemic that its patrons were picking up their lunches and eating only half, saving the remainder for dinner.
Miller, the center’s executive director, said the staff always knew the meals were important, but that discovery helped drive home the point and has kept the center serving lunches five days a week, rather than returning to the twice-a-week schedule that was the norm before the center shut down most of its services during the pandemic. Funding from Comanche County will keep that program going.
The Comanche County Board of Commissioners approved a $407,727 grant to the center Monday, one of two that commissioners designated out of funding awarded to the county under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Commissioners approved a breakdown of funding earlier this year — the reason the Town of Medicine Park is receiving $225,000 — but also have been acting on individual requests.
The allocation to the Center for Creative Living specifies funding will assist the senior population in education on food and meal delivery, salary support and capital renovations. David Floyd, a lawyer for Floyd and Driver Law Firm (the county’s consultant on ARPA allocations), confirmed Monday that plans by Medicine Park and the Center for Creative Living conform to federal guidelines. In the center’s case, that entity is working to recover from funding lost because of the pandemic.
Miller said the funding will help cover the costs of several programs the center coordinates, including its meals program.
“We did the nutrition program as a drive-through dinner under the awning,” she said, adding the center was able to draw from its resources to fund the increased food bill that resulted when the center increased the number of times it served meals each week. “It more than doubled the cost.”
ARPA funding also will allow the center to continue its monthly newsletter, the way center staff members kept connected to residents during the pandemic. Miller said the newsletter had been quarterly, but that changed with the center closed all services but meals. When the center increased the frequency of the mailed-out newsletter, she said it added things such as puzzles and information on wellness and health as part of the effort “to continue services we had inside through the mail-out.”
“They really enjoyed it, and it continued to help them,” Miller said, of the center’s efforts to combat what experts consider the most dangerous thing seniors face. “Loneliness is deadly to senior citizens.”
The third project has changed, Miller said Monday, explaining the center had plans to address its transportation problem, but now must designate those funds toward a recently-discovered sewer problem.
“We may have to reroute the sewer under the road,” she said, adding the center staff is waiting for a cost estimate before determining what its action.
Sewer and other infrastructure upgrades are acceptable projects for ARPA, for the center as well as for the Town of Medicine Park. Medicine Park is planning to spent its $225,000 on upgrades to water and sewer systems. A decision on the funded projects comes after commissioners designated funding to Medicine Park and other Comanche County towns in June, with specific amounts based on size and need. Towns were tasked with returning to commissioners with specific projects, which is what Medicine Park has done.
The town will return a signed agreement to commissioners at a later date, and commissioner approval on Monday was conditional upon that agreement.
Medicine Park Treasurer Yolonda Ramos said several projects are slated for funding, including a plan to upgrade every water customer with “smart meters,” meters that can be read electronically. Town Clerk KaLee McMahan said that project already has started; funding for the work also is coming from a REAP grant.
Ramos said ARPA funding will allow the town to address other projects on its capital improvements list, including expanding the number of manholes in the community, upgrading an existing 6-inch water main, and upgrading restrooms and the town’s lift station.
“They will get projects completely off our capital projects list,” she said.