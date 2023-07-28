Kyle Dillingham

Kyle Dillingham, here with two of his fiddles, will perform Saturday in the McMahon Auditorium.

 File photo

Jae L. Stillwell and Kyle Dillingham will perform at Country Music Showcase, a concert to benefit Playground in the Park’s special needs area, from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.

The concert is the first of four, according to Jason Poudrier, the administrator for the arts and humanities division at the City of Lawton.

