Jae L. Stillwell and Kyle Dillingham will perform at Country Music Showcase, a concert to benefit Playground in the Park’s special needs area, from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
The concert is the first of four, according to Jason Poudrier, the administrator for the arts and humanities division at the City of Lawton.
“It’s the first year we ever had a four-show season,” Poudrier said. Other events will take place in September, October and March.
Tickets start at $20 plus fees and help finance the installation costs of an all-inclusive playground. The event is hosted by the McMahon Auditorium Authority.
Since tickets come with a reserved seat, Poudrier encourages potential visitors to buy online in advance to have seat choices.