The Comanche County Spring Livestock show continues through the week and Wednesday’s focus was on sheep and goats.
Area youth become involved in stock showing for a variety of reasons — some for fun, others to raise money for college. For Ethan Flood, an Elgin sophomore it’s all about the fun, but his father, Greg Flood, uses the experience of raising and taking care of a show animal as a way to teach his son responsibility.
Ethan is mentally challenged and this experience allows him to take personal responsibility for an animal, said Greg. An animal that he must feed, water, clean and exercise on a regular basis. While many may look at these tasks as chores, Ethan says those are fun too.
Goats are his preferred show animal because he likes them and always has, ever since he watched a goat show with his father and grandmother, Diane Flood, said Ethan.
While showing goats at the stock show may be fun for Ethan, he said the best part is “I get to miss school.”
For others, showing stock is also a family affair, like cousins Emily Cargill, Case Hurdzon and Emery Deavours. Emily and Emery, both from Cache, were at the stock show Wednesday to show off their Cross sheep while Case, also from Cache, was there to help his cousins. Case showed his pigs the day before.
Emery, a Cache first grader, is showing for the first time this year and said she really enjoys it. She said she hopes to win and plans to continue as long as she can. However, she said it is a lot of work. Including much cherished weekends and holidays.
“It’s every day,” Emery said. “Even if it’s snowing or raining we have to take care of our sheep. We clean them and water them. I brush their hair and take them on walks.”
Walking a sheep is considerably easier than walking pigs, said Emily, a Cache junior who also shows pigs. With pigs you use a whip and try to get them to go where you want, but sheep have harnesses and they’re easier to train.
While a lot of work goes into raising and showing livestock, Cache seventh grader Case encourages everyone to get involved.
“It teaches you responsibility and how to take care of animals,” Case said. “It’s also pretty fun and you can win a lot of money doing it.”