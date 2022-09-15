A proposal to set some limits on discussions at City Council meetings was stricken from the agenda Tuesday while the author refines the idea.

Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh made the recommendation to amend a council policy governing procedures for council meetings. Specifically, the proposal under the “Conduct of Meetings” area adds a provision that states “All discussion and debate from City Staff, Council Members and public should have a maximum of three (3) minutes.”

