A proposal to set some limits on discussions at City Council meetings was stricken from the agenda Tuesday while the author refines the idea.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh made the recommendation to amend a council policy governing procedures for council meetings. Specifically, the proposal under the “Conduct of Meetings” area adds a provision that states “All discussion and debate from City Staff, Council Members and public should have a maximum of three (3) minutes.”
Fortenbaugh said his proposal was intended to make meetings more orderly and efficient, while applying an existing 3-minute time limit to everyone, not just the general public. Right now, the time limit only applies to the public.
“If they can’t speak for more than three minutes, we shouldn’t either,” Fortenbaugh said before the meeting, adding that his intent is limiting everyone who speaks on an item before the council to three minutes each, not limiting discussion to three minutes total. “It matches what we do to what citizens do.”
After Tuesday’s meeting, Fortenbaugh said he had the item stricken from the agenda because it needed to be re-worked. He said not only was the initial proposal confusing, there was some concern about allowing council members to speak for up to three minutes each time they spoke on a specific item, not restricting them to three minutes total. The revised proposal will return to the council in the near future, he said.
The council policy is one the council sets for itself. This policy on Rules of Procedure governs preparation of the agenda, presiding officer, quorum, conduct of meetings, minutes and committees.
The agenda’s audience participation (when the general public is allowed to speak on topics not included on that meeting’s agenda) already had been amended to reflect a practice council members have been following: each person speaking will have a maximum of three minutes to state their business, with each subject matter limited to a maximum of nine minutes total. The policy was not binding on council members or city staff, and council members also have waived the time limit for the public in some instances.
Fortenbaugh said imposing similar limits on everyone will help the flow of the meeting.
“It keeps us more efficient,” he said.