Sean Fortenbaugh said the citizens complaint he filed with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office was designed to promote more City Council discussion about Lawton’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ward 6 councilman confirmed Tuesday that he had filed the complaint over the weekend, under a process that allows an Oklahoma resident to file a complaint against a specific body or individual, with that documentation then turned over to a multi-county grand jury. Officials with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office said they do not comment on specific complaints — not even to confirm that one has been received. The process is not public unless and until a finding is made.
Fortenbaugh, who has said in recent council meetings that he wanted more matters referred to the full council for a decision, said Tuesday he believes the council can be called into session quickly enough to make decisions on most issues facing Lawton as officials implement actions to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“I would like the council to meet and go over all the things they decide,” Fortenbaugh said, adding that “most of us (other council members) are in the dark” about decisions being made.
While the City Charter recognizes the mayor as head of the city government for ceremonial purposes and by the governor for purposes of military law, Chapter 8 of Lawton City Code gives the mayor the authority to act as head of government in times of civil emergency. Council members voted earlier this month to amend that code to specify the mayor and mayor pro tem (Mayor Stan Booker and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk) have authority to make decisions “in concert” during proclamations of civil emergency. If those two city leaders cannot agree, the amended code specifies those matters will be referred to the full council for a decision.
Fortenbaugh said while he agrees an emergency situation exists, the council as a whole should be part of the decision-making process because council members are elected by and answerable to their constituents. Fortenbaugh said that not only has he made the request in several council meetings, he has been rebuffed by the mayor when calling to ask questions, with the mayor saying he cannot talk to Fortenbaugh because it is contrary to the Open Meetings Act.
“I didn’t know what else to do,” Fortenbaugh said, adding that constituents have asked him questions he cannot answer because he and other council members are not part of the decision-making process and don’t always know what decisions have been made. “I felt like I had to do something.”
The Council is slated to meet in special session at 10 a.m. Thursday in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, under a format that has become the norm in the weeks since the March 16 Civil Emergency Proclamation (amended since that time) that has instituted social distancing, closed non-essential businesses and put strict operating guidelines on those that are permitted to be open to the public. But, council members, Booker and Burk indicated last week that some restrictions will be eased, with some businesses and activities permitted to reopen if they follow strict guidelines.
Thursday’s agenda states the council will be discussing the status of the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to the City of Lawton, a now-routine item that allows the group to discuss all things COVID-19. Fortenbaugh said he doesn’t know whether his concerns will be addressed at that meeting, “but I hope it is at the very least included.”
Fortenbaugh said he doesn’t believe city code ever intended to give authority to one person during an extended emergency, adding he believes the ordinance is intended to address short-term issues such as tornadoes and floods, “not something like this.” It is a sentiment Booker also has expressed, noting the City Charter (Lawton city government’s guiding document) establishes a weak-mayor form of government.
Fortenbaugh said he believes the council needs to address the issue because city government will be dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for a while.
In a statement issued late Monday, Booker said there have been four council meetings since the March 16 meeting where the council supported the initial Civil Emergency Proclamation, and all followed the Open Meetings law. He also noted the April 7 meeting where council members voted to give the mayor pro tem joint ability to make decisions with the mayor during states of emergency.
“Since March 18, notes from the Crisis Management Team have been disseminated for all council members after each meeting to make sure the full governing body has been kept apprised of matters of concern while still adhering to the Open Meetings Act — which is a state law that forbids certain discussion/consultation of council members without a formal meeting being called,” Booker said in his statement.
“It has been of great importance to both myself and the Mayor Pro Tem to keep council members informed, aware and involved to the extent possible, while working within the confines of the law. All proclamations, amendments and orders, to date, have been vetted through our Legal Department at the City of Lawton. The safety and well-being of the Lawton community remains our topmost priority as this crisis is navigated.”