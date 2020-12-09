The City Council backed away Tuesday from COVID-19 mandates that would have forced businesses to refuse service to those who won’t wear masks and imposed stricter fines for non-compliant businesses and their customers during periods of high community spread of the virus.
But, council members did direct city staff to come back with a reworked proposal that would keep a chart of risk phases that would help city officials identify a time when the mask mandate could be dropped.
Council members were acting on proposals drafted into the city’s existing mask mandate, one imposed by the council in mid-July to help stem the tide of COVID-19 cases. While Mayor Stan Booker, other city officials and health care experts said the mandate helped the number of positive cases in Lawton during the summer, those numbers have surged upward dramatically across Oklahoma since October and officials were looking for ways to bring the numbers under control. At their Nov. 24 meeting, council members directed city staff to craft proposals to strengthen the existing ordinance, prompting residents who won’t wear masks and businesses who won’t enforce the mandate to do so. The staff proposal specified those who don’t would face the potential of citations and fines of up to $750 for habitual offenders who won’t wear (or enforce the wearing) of masks when the county is in the high risk (or the highest alert level designated by the Oklahoma State Department of Health).
The revised ordinance proposed by city staff set a three-step mandate that required the owner/operator/manager of any business, commercial entity or building open to the public to require employees to wear face coverings, to deny services to customers and visitors not wearing masks, and to notify Lawton Police Department of any customer, user or visitor, who, after having been asked to wear facial covering, refuses to comply.
As proposed by staff, the four-step risk phases specifies that for the moderate and high risk categories, those not wearing masks or businesses not enforcing the mandate faced the threat of citations and fines up to $100 for the first offense, and up to $750 for subsequent offenses. The low risk category would keep existing policy: a warning for the first offense and fines up to $100 for second and subsequent offenses.
Council members supported the arguments presented Booker: while staff crafted a revised ordinance doing exactly what the council directed, there are problems with mandates for businesses to call the police and for making businesses responsible for enforcing the mandate. Booker said he was approached by one business owner who showed him recent security video footage of a customer who “dismantled the store” after being refused service because he wouldn’t wear a mask.
Booker asked the council to consider removing the directives requiring businesses to refuse service to maskless customers and calling the police, but council members ultimately voted to let the existing ordinance — which doesn’t have those regulations — remain in place.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, a small business owner, said he agreed those two provisions “are troubling,” saying as a business owner, he has no authority to enforce the law. He also said Lawton police don’t have the resources to enforce the mask ordinance.
“They don’t have time for this,” Fortenbaugh said, adding he also believes city police should have the discretion to impose citations for violations, just as they do with other misdemeanors.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said he doesn’t believe the city is ready to implement stricter fines against those who won’t follow the mandate, noting the majority of Lawtonians are following that directive.
“I think people have changed,” he said, adding the existing ordinance that gives city police discretion is suitable.
Burk also asked Police Chief James Smith to confirm how many citations have been issued for violations of the mask ordinance since it was imposed in July. The answer: zero. Smith said his officers are responding to complaints from businesses and from city hall. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said city officials have been receiving complaints from citizens, noting most are from “repeat offenders.”
“We normally don’t go out for one-time calls,” Cleghorn said.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said there was a portion of the revised code he liked: the risk levels that provide the city with an “end date,” in terms of dropping its mandate.
The new provisions define “risk phases,” or designations of the danger of COVID-19 spread as defined by the state health department. The designations of Normal Risk, Low Risk, Moderate Risk and High Risk are tied into the incidents of COVID-19 per 100,000 population: Red, the highest, indicates cases totaling more than 14.29 per 100,000 population and more than 40 percent of acute care beds in hospitals filled with COVID-19 patients; green, defined as the New Normal, is the lowest risk category with less than 1.43 cases per 100,000.
Warren said keeping that chart gives Lawton an exist strategy. Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, explaining the chart, said that based on state’s numbers, Lawton could remove its mask mandate when it had remained at the green phase for two consecutive weeks. Acting City Attorney Tim Wilson said he would bring that proposal back to the council for action at next week’s meeting.