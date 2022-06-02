The City Council is reclaiming direct oversight of medical marijuana revenue now allocated to sidewalk projects coordinated by a city trust authority.
Council members haven’t yet discussed whether they will continue to allocate all that sales tax revenue to sidewalks, but they have decided the council and city manager will be overseeing expenditures, rather than the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA).
Council members voted in 2019 to designate all the sales tax revenue generated by the sales of medical marijuana products toward building sidewalks adjacent to arterials. Under that action, the revenue — now estimated at $500,000 a year — is put into a special fund that may only be spent on sidewalks. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who also chairs LETA, said at the time that the trust authority could provide the special fund to house the sidewalk revenues. Burk was not at Tuesday’s council meeting.
But Tuesday, council members discussing sidewalk priorities for the community and their funding sources said the council should directly control those funds and select the priority projects.
Council members were discussing specific projects when discussion turned to LETA’s role in the process. Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said LETA can’t designate funding toward a project without council approval, explaining LETA’s role in the process is providing “another set of eyes” when overseeing designation of revenues. He said the Lawton Access Board provides the same oversight when funding projects dealing with accessibility issues.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, who also is a member of LETA, said such boards “don’t see the big picture like the council does.”
“This is a lot of money for a board,” she said, of the sidewalk funding allocated to LETA.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said he preferred the process be changed to give direct oversight to the city manager, who has a set of criteria he considers when designating funding for projects. Fortenbaugh pointed specifically to the North Sheridan Road sidewalk under construction, saying he doesn’t believe it was the council’s sidewalk priority.
“It was LETA’s priority,” Fortenbaugh said, recommending the council give oversight of sidewalks to the city manager so he can bring projects to the council for discussion so members can be involved in the process and “not slide it under the consent agenda (a portion of the council agenda designated for routine items, typically approved with one vote).”
Warren said while the council did vote on the Sheridan Road project, it wasn’t presented as an option. He also wants the council more involved in the decision process.
“We need to be the final ones that set that (priority) list,” Warren said.
That decision will include medical marijuana funding that LETA already holds, council members said in their motion. Under council’s direction, city administrators will initiate action that will recover medical marijuana sales tax already held by LETA, bringing those revenues back under direct council control.