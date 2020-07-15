The City Council will move its regular meetings to 2 p.m. beginning Aug. 25, a move supporters say is calculated to save money.
Council members unanimously approved the decision Tuesday, agreeing with arguments presented by Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk that the proposal is a workable cost-saving measure because advancements in technology allow the city to provide public access to those meetings through mediums such as Facebook live streaming and television.
But, Burk also acknowledged the change that moving evening meetings to the middle of the afternoon would bring, saying the council would try the afternoon meetings for 90 days.
Burk said the idea surfaced as he sought ways to help cut expenses in a city budget that is facing severe revenue shortfalls created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the council approved a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that City Manager Michael Cleghorn has called a placeholder, one that will be amended numerous times during the fiscal year as the revenue picture becomes clearer.
Burk said he asked city staff to analyze the cost savings that could be made by moving an evening meeting to afternoons, during the normal city work day. The answer: an estimated $100,000, he said, based on overtime that has to be paid to non-salaried employees required to attend council meetings outside their normal work hours, costs that might be accrued by salaried employees (department heads) who have to be at meetings, and utility savings created by heating and cooling a building after work hours.
Burk said an estimated 25 to 33 percent of the staff members who must attend the 24 regular council sessions that begin at 6 p.m. are hourly employees, and administrators have estimated their overtime costs over the year at $30,000.
Burk also said many residents already watch the council meetings on television or being live streamed, making an evening time less necessary. And, he said some residents can’t attend evening meetings.
“Retirees are afraid to come after 6 p.m.,” Burk said, adding that meetings typically end between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., well after dark during the colder months of the year.
But, he said his ultimate goal was to find cost savings, and moving the meeting to the middle of the city work day accomplishes that. Tim Wilson, acting city attorney, said the city charter gives the council the authority to set the date and time of council meetings as long as they consider “public convenience.”
Cleghorn said that afternoon session would fit the description, in an age when technology makes council meetings more readily available to more residents at the time meetings are taking place, and within 24 hours for rebroadcast.
“I believe we meet the requirement,” Cleghorn said.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said his constituent feedback on the issue was split 50/50, but that actual tally was three for and three against the time change, which “in and of itself tells you how many people care.”
Lawton council members have been holding their regular meetings at 6 p.m. since 1987, when that council moved the start time back one hour, from 7 p.m. City councils in Oklahoma City, Wichita Falls, Texas, and Dallas hold morning meetings (8:30 a.m. for Oklahoma City and Wichita Falls, 9 a.m. for Dallas). But, city councils in other cities still meet at night, including Duncan (5:15 p.m.), Altus (6 p.m.), Norman (6:30 p.m.), Stillwater (5:30 p.m.) and Tulsa (5 p.m.).