City Council members signed off on changes to their agreement with the FISTA Development Trust Authority and received some welcome news in exchange: the first signed agreement with a high-tech company that already has 10 employees in Lawton.

Clarence Fortney, chairman of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, told the City Council Tuesday that the facility will include Dynetics and its Cyber Electromagnetic Activities in Artificial Intelligence project. Dynetics publicly announced the project Tuesday afternoon in a press release, saying was awarded a $29 million contract by the Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium to continue its work in using artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, track and respond to electromagnetic activity (CEMA) threats.

