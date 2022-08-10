City Council members signed off on changes to their agreement with the FISTA Development Trust Authority and received some welcome news in exchange: the first signed agreement with a high-tech company that already has 10 employees in Lawton.
Clarence Fortney, chairman of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, told the City Council Tuesday that the facility will include Dynetics and its Cyber Electromagnetic Activities in Artificial Intelligence project. Dynetics publicly announced the project Tuesday afternoon in a press release, saying was awarded a $29 million contract by the Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium to continue its work in using artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, track and respond to electromagnetic activity (CEMA) threats.
Dynetics was one of the first military defense contractors to announce it was interested in the FISTA Innovation Park that is being created in vacant retail space inside Central Plaza, starting with the conversion of the former Sears on the west side of the mall (work expected to be completed by November). The company said it already has hired 10 full-time employees to support the contract and has plans to add 10 more “in the near future.”
“This is the first contract we have inside that facility,” Fortney said, of Dynetic’s announcement.
The positions being added by Dynetics are high-tech, with salaries of $100,000 a year, Fortney said, of jobs that meet the trust authority’s stated goal of providing work space for the military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there, as well as provide incentives for local residents to remain and work in the community.
City officials said Tuesday they were excited about the potential those jobs offer and their impact on the city’s economy, with Mayor Stan Booker quoting statistics that indicate each high tech job creates five more support service jobs.
“What FISTA brings to town will dwarf Goodyear,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren of high tech jobs expected to be added by Dynetics and other defense contractors, adding the high tech potential will be providing jobs “for our children and grandchildren.”
In its press release, Dynetics said it was the first company to join the FISTA and support its efforts to combat cyber electromagnetic activity attacks while training soldiers in a rapidly changing field. The company already is conducting annual training exercises; the next step will focus on having real-time innovations flow into training for soldiers while at the FISTA.
“Software innovation and training are being synchronized in this important field,” said Nate Slate, Lawton, director of Fires and Air and Missile Defense Development at Dynetics. “Evolving technologies are already in the works to meet rapid change. Our ability to evolve and train simultaneously will help protect these systems and keep our nation secure. We’re proud to support Fort Sill in this effort and provide an effective pathway for the future.”
The trust authority was created by the council last year to operate the FISTA — FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator — in vacant retail space within Central Plaza in downtown Lawton. An existing agreement sets the duties for that authority and also is the vehicle to designate funds from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program to operate the facility and to help pay off the $14 million debt the city incurred by buying what was then Central Mall.