Council weighs idea of cutting billing cycles to four per month

Proposals to cut Lawton’s billing cycles to four per month and to look at the use of land near Lake Ellsworth will top the agenda today for the City Council.

The meeting, which will begin at 2 p.m., is being held a week earlier than normal to avoid next week’s Thanksgiving Holiday. The meeting will be held in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

