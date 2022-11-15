Council weighs idea of cutting billing cycles to four per month

Proposals to cut Lawton’s billing cycles to four per month and to look at the use of land near Lake Ellsworth will top the agenda today for the City Council.
The meeting, which will begin at 2 p.m., is being held a week earlier than normal to avoid next week’s Thanksgiving Holiday. The meeting will be held in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Topping the agenda is a proposal that city staff hopes will lessen the work load for the utility services division (commonly called the water department), better focusing its resources. City staff is reacting to a recommendation made in a management efficiency report by Novak Consulting Group, which said the city should investigate bill frequency and cycles within its utility revenue division.
The city now has 20 separate billing cycles, a situation the Finance Department said means utility bills are issued every business day and each business day also is the due date for another billing cycle. City administrators said the result is a significant workload for staff, especially with managing delinquent accounts and account shut-offs.
Taking its cue from the Novak report, administrators investigated several ways to change the system, including bi-monthly (every two months) or quarterly (every three months) billings. Another option — the one being recommended — is going to four billing cycles, the staff’s choice after an analysis looked at data such as customer affordability concerns, city revenue requirements and process efficiencies, according to the agenda commentary.
Administrators said taking the billing cycles down to four would help the division increase its efficient operations while remaining the “least impactful” on customers. According to a map included in the agenda commentary, the billing cycles would be coordinated with the four residential trash collection routes. That would mean those on the Monday trash collection route would receive their utility bills on the first week of the month; on Tuesday, the second week of the month; on Thursday, the third week of the month; on Friday, the fourth week of the month.
In other business, city staff will update the council on the potential sale or City of Lawton use of 92.5 acres located on the west side of Lake Ellsworth.
Council members discussed the land in August, after city staff said an adjacent property owner wants to buy it from the City of Lawton. City staff said the request was influenced by several factors: Chandler Creek, Ellsworth’s third largest tributary, runs through the property; and the creek and lake are key components of Lawton’s drinking water supply, and federal and state guidelines have said land within the lake’s 660 foot maximum high water line should be held by the city so access is strictly controlled.
But, development of a lakes master plan also has identified the land as a potential recreation area. In August, city staff asked the council to delay any action until that master plan is completed.
Today, council members are asking city staff for an update on its research. Part of the staff’s research was to have been an appraisal of the land and an opinion from the Attorney General on exactly what is meant by limiting use and whether structures can be erected within the 660-foot high-water point.
In another water-related item, the council will discuss lifting a moratorium it placed on outside water sales in June 2020.
The action centers on the city’s ability to sell treated water to individuals, businesses and entities outside the city limits, sales that are possible through outside water sale contracts. The council placed a moratorium on further outside sales (existing contracts would be honored) until city staff could analyze city codes, policies, procedures and fees related to the practice. If approved today, the moratorium would be lifted as soon as the council takes action.
That action is accompanied by an amended council policy setting guidelines for those who buy water, with criteria set for individuals adjacent to or abutting a public water main; multi-users and developers for subdivisions; and rural water districts. The policy would require anyone building a new structure outside the city limits to obtain building permits and inspections from the city before receiving city water, to ensure compliance with city construction code. The provision is intended to prevent construction of substandard or undersized lines, city officials said