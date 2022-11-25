Council wants to resume selling Lawton water to out-of-towners

City Council members want city staff to move forward with a plan to restore the ability of residents outside the city to buy treated water from Lawton.
“It has been over a year,” said Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, about a moratorium the city imposed suspending the sale of treated water to those outside the city limits.
While residents and businesses within the city limits typically have the ability to link onto existing waterlines, those outside the corporate limits can obtain treated water from the City of Lawton only through water sale contracts. Council members suspended the practice in June 2020, putting what they called a temporary moratorium in place while city staff examined problems that had been occurring. Most notably, a lack of construction guidelines (city building regulations don’t apply outside the city limits) has resulted in varying sizes and construction standards on the lines being built to link to city mains.
Such lines are prone to leaking, city officials said in a draft policy being created to strictly control how waterlines that carry City of Lawton water are built and their construction materials. That council policy is designed to set standards for those who buy water — individuals, subdivision developers and rural water districts — under the same guidelines that apply to those inside the city limits who are subject to construction requirements.
Fortenbaugh said the process is taking too long.
“I get calls from people all the time, saying ‘I’m ready to build’,” he said, adding those people can’t build without having access to water and the City of Lawton won’t give it to them. “I’d like to see us do something.”
City Attorney John Ratliff said part of the delay centers on questions about the utility billing process, or how much such people or entities would pay for their water. Ratliff said city staff can’t move forward with the new policy until administrators ensure that billing process is firmly in place.
“I don’t want to charge more than you are allowed,” Ratliff said, referring to criteria in a lawsuit settlement that specifies the city is limited to how much it can charge non-residents for water; going above that amount would expose the city to liability, he said.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk also was critical of the delay, saying people are building in other communities because they can’t get water from Lawton, adding his goal is to “get people back to building near Lawton.”
It’s a complaint council members have made often in recent years, citing regulations and city practices that are prompting people to build and/or locate outside the Lawton city limits.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said city administrators should move forward and get the policy ready, so the city can begin addressing problems and selling water to those who meet criteria.
“We need to get this lifted,” Hampton said of the moratorium, making the motion that the council ultimately accepted: have the policy ready for presentation by the council’s Dec. 13 meeting or be ready to report on what is left to complete.