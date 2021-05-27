City of Lawton administrators have some questions to answer before bringing back an agreement that would help a private firm bring curbside recycling to Lawton residents.
City Council members heard a presentation Tuesday from the Utah-based Recyclops, a firm that uses an “Uber-like” technique of contracting with local residents to provide their services. In this case, residents would sign up to a subscription service and be appointed days when those contracted employees come to their house to collect recyclable materials placed in special bags.
Unlike a proposed recycling program proposed five years ago, the City of Lawton won’t be involved beyond helping to get the word out about the program, said Dennis Wise, Recyclops vice president for sales.
Wise said the firm has environmental roots, with a commitment to taking recyclables to places where the materials can be reused. And, because participation is exclusively from people committed to recycling, the stream of materials Recyclops receives “is very, very clean.”
“That’s why we have good relationships with MRFs (materials recovery facility),” he said, of entities that use those materials.
The company’s profit margin comes from the fact it has no overhead, such as costs associated with permanent employees and heavy refuse equipment, Wise said, in answer to a question from City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
Materials are stored at collection sites until they can be transported to MRFs; Wise said there is one in Oklahoma City his company anticipates using. The materials to be collected range from metals (such as cans and aluminum) to some plastics. Different types of paper also will be collected; Wise said cardboard — an extremely popular recyclable material because of the at-home shipments that many are using because of COVID-19 restrictions — is easily broken down and stacked for collection. Other materials are placed in bags for collection every other week.
Wise said the only thing his company needs from the City of Lawton is help in highlighting the program, perhaps through social media and other platforms the city uses to communicate information to its residents.
The company isn’t a stranger to Oklahoma. The state is one of 10 where Recyclops operates, and Bartlesville and Yukon already are members of the network. Recyclops recently began accepting subscribers in Del City, which is slated to come on line by early July, while Bethany expects to come on line in the same time frame. Wise will be talking to city officials in Moore today, and is making plans to approach other cities for presentations.
Residents can expect to pay $12 a month for the service, he said, adding the company needs at least 100 residents to sign up before it can move into Lawton. That’s where the city’s commitment to helping with publicity comes into play.
City Attorney John Ratliff said the city would need an agreement before it could commit to allowing Recyclops to use City of Lawton platforms, and that’s one of the questions city administrators were directed to work out and bring back to the council for approval. After the meeting, Cleghorn said there are other issues city staff wants to find definitive answers to, including whether Recyclops would need a permit from the city to operate (Cleghorn said initial indications are that it would not).
Cleghorn and some council members also are concerned about exactly where the recyclable materials would be dumped.
“Can you say with certainty nothing picked up will end up in our landfill?” asked Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.
“I can say with certainty, nothing will end up in your landfill,” Wise said.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Oneka Johnson and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren are concerned about exactly where residents would place their recycling bags. While the suggestion is for curbside pickup, the two said driveways or porches might be the better option.
“I’m already getting complaints with bulk pickups,” Warren said, of residents upset because of the length of time some bulky refuse is allowed to set at residential curbsides.