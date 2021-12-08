City Council members aren’t ready to sign off on a new parks master plan.
The council received its briefing on the document Tuesday from Halff Associates, and while officials had made tentative plans to bring the plan back to the Dec. 14 meeting for approval, council members said Tuesday they wanted more time to read the document and discuss its recommendations and findings. That means the council won’t set the plan into place until January, if members can find a date to hold a special meeting dedicated to in-depth discussion.
Halff has spent about a year analyzing Lawton’s recreational offerings to create what it titles a parks, sports & recreation, trails and open spaces master plan. City administrators have said the document is important because it analyzes existing facilities, spaces, programs and new amenities, then makes recommendations on priorities. The 2019 Capital Improvements Program includes $20 million for parks and recreation, to include $8 million designated for an indoor youth sports complex (one of the new amenities explored in the plan).
“This is a very general road map,” said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James, adding it will offer guidelines for specific tasks. “Any specifics will be brought back at a later date.”
It is the effect of the plan’s recommendations on those “specifics” that had council members worried about moving too fast.
Among the concerns was the recommendation to divest the city of 85 of its 700 acres of dedicated park/park space. While specific recommendations are set, Halff project manager Nate Clair said the plan does identify about 25 parks that have a “high potential for re-use,” meaning they could be repurposed. Some concerns center on whether space dedicated to the city for recreational use could be sold, but residents and council members also are concerned about losing neighborhood parks.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said while he sees the value in the recommendation, his constituents are calling saying “please don’t take my park away.” Fortenbaugh said one of those potential areas is in the Woodland Hills Addition, adding the park — adjacent to Woodland Hills Elementary School — is heavily used. Another Ward 6 park appears to be vacant, but is heavily used by soccer teams for spring practice.
“We know our parks,” Fortenbaugh said, of council knowledge of their wards. “We want to be involved.”
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson agreed, saying the master plan identified several parks in her ward as under-utilized. She and Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins both argued against setting the master plan in place this month, saying they want more time for council discussion of recommendations.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said Halff’s analysis proves what many Lawtonians have said for years, adding the council now has a book “that tells us how bad we are.” Burk and others have criticized the lack of youth sports facilities, something the master plan also highlights. Burk said he also agrees Lawton has too many parks to maintain, saying an unrealized goal set 15 years ago was to trim the city’s inventory of parks to about 50.
“This gives us a good road map,” he said.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren agreed the council needs more time to fully explore the plan’s recommendations before setting them in stone. He said council members should be able to argue for recreational facilities within their wards and they won’t know those boundaries until the Lawton Redistricting Commission completes its work to realign council ward boundaries to reflect changes in Lawton’s population. He said until that is done, “I don’t know which parks I end up with.”
Warren and others said the council must get serious about divesting itself of park space.
“We simply can’t afford it,” Warren said, adding the council must “become adult about this” and make decisions on keeping parks based on available funding.
Mayor Stan Booker said he disagrees with the priorities highlighted in the survey done among residents, saying the survey’s highest priorities don’t include sports fields. Booker said the people who call him are focused on athletics, saying “sports fields are still at the top of the list.” Clair said while sports fields don’t show as a top priority among residential surveys, they are among the report’s priority recommendations.
Warren said there aren’t recommendations about basketball courts, “and that is one thing I have calls about on a weekly basis.”