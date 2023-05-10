Oath of office

Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson, left, administers the oath of office to new Ward 6 Councilman Bob Weger before the start of Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Weger is filling the empty seat until voters elect someone to complete the unexpired term of former Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City Council members like the idea of requiring Lawton pet owners to microchip their dogs and cats.

The council indicated approval for the city staff proposal Tuesday. Animal Welfare Superintendent Roy Rodrick outlined the advances of a requirement that he said numerous municipalities across the country already have imposed on their pet owners. (No state has taken that step yet, according to the American Kennel Club). All the council did Tuesday was indicate support; city staff will craft the ordinance that will be brought back to the council for a vote.

Tags

Recommended for you