After meeting in executive session for just under an hour-and-a-half Thursday afternoon, the Lawton City Council voted to appeal of an arbitration ruling to reinstate to former Lawton police officers involved in a fatal December 2021 shooting.

By a vote of 5-0 in both cases, the city council authorized the appeal of the arbitration decision ordering the reinstatement of Nathan Michael Ronan, 30, and Robert Leslie Hinkle, 30,to their positions as police officers, along with back pay.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

