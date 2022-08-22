City Council members may be looking to fund new waterlines to improve water pressure in far southwest Lawton, after residents there indicated they don’t like the idea city officials had been floating — de-annexation.
The proposal will top the agenda when the council meets in regular session today in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C. The meeting, which includes a session of the Lawton Water Authority, begins at 2 p.m.
Council members launched the de-annexation discussion in April as they and city staff weighed options to increase water pressure in an area south of Bishop Road and west of Southwest 67th Street. The 480-acre area, annexed into the city limits in 1982, remains sparsely populated and is supplied with city water via 4-inch and 6-inch mains, sufficient for potable water, but lacking the required pressure for fighting fires (meaning, no more water taps can be approved on city waterlines). City staff outlined options to upgrade those waterlines, but council members also wanted to explore the idea of de-annexation, meaning, removing the area from the Lawton city limits.
The council directed staff to explore that idea and meet with residents, which happened in late June. A report from Community Services Director Janet Smith said 50-plus residents who attended the meeting overwhelmingly rejected the idea of de-annexation.
With that in mind, city staff is presenting options that would add 8-inch and 12-inch water mains to the area to increase flow, following criteria set by the National Fire Prevention Association. City staff also outlined a proposal that would allow the city to provide materials for that project, estimated at $350,000 to $450,000, with a $400,000 to $450,000 installation cost potentially funded by property owners creating an improvement district (dedicated property taxes that go to a specific project). City staff estimated that would cost each property owner $2,000 per year for 15 years.
In other business, the council will receive a status report on plans to build an indoor transfer center for Lawton’s mass transit system.
A council subcommittee and city staff is recommending the city build that center in two areas of Railroad Street: the transfer center on the west side of Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues; and a maintenance yard on the east side of Railroad Street, south of Southwest D Avenue. City officials have been exploring the idea in recent years, but the idea of replacing what has always been an outdoor facility with limited seating for passengers and break areas for bus drivers dates to LATS’ beginning.
A proposal to locate the center on the site of the old Lawton police station at Southwest 4th Street had been approved, but the council discarded the idea in 2019 after deciding a bus station would conflict with upgrades planned for the downtown area. City officials are pushing forward with design plans for the facility before Lawton loses $589,951 in federal transportation funds granted the city in 2016. Funding also designated in the Capital Improvements Programs brings available funds for the project to $4.55 million.
Council members also will act on a recommendation from its engineering staff to designate H.W. Lochner to design replacements/repairs on five deteriorating bridges. The firm also will offer a presentation on the status of all Lawton bridges later in the meeting. The city’s 93 bridges include seven built in the 1930s (the oldest, built in 1930, is on Southwest 2nd Street over Numu Creek) and three in the 2010s (the newest ones). The majority of the city’s bridges were built between the 1960s and the 1990s.
State inspections have identified Cache Road bridges spanning Wolf Creek as needing repairs (estimated at almost $1 million), while the South 11th Street and Northeast 29th Street bridges are recommended for replacement. The Northwest 29th Street bridge already is closed and will remain so until replaced (a project estimated at $610,000). The South 11th Street bridges near Pecan Road, near the city landfill, have been downgraded to a 13-ton limit (estimated replacement cost is $4.72 million).
Acting in its capacity as the Lawton Water Authority, council members/trustees will consider a staff recommendation to increase the $45 million loan the city is seeking from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund to $71 million. The original loan, approved by the council in May, was calculated to launch the city’s multi-phase project to renovate its aging wastewater treatment plant, but engineering analysis indicates the cost of such work has increased substantially, meaning more funding is needed for Phase I, which will be let for bids if the council agrees today to approve plans and specifications.