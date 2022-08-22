City Council members may be looking to fund new waterlines to improve water pressure in far southwest Lawton, after residents there indicated they don’t like the idea city officials had been floating — de-annexation.

The proposal will top the agenda when the council meets in regular session today in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C. The meeting, which includes a session of the Lawton Water Authority, begins at 2 p.m.

