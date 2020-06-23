Proposals to set new utility rate increases into place and to renew a popular cooperative agreement between Lawton Public Schools and the city’s mass transit system will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The meeting, which also will include sessions of the City Transit Trust and the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
It is in their capacity as the Lawton Water Authority that council members will formally adopt the revisions they accepted during last week’s special budget meeting: a 1.7 percent increase in water, sewer, refuge and landfill fees that were approved when the council adopted the budget that goes into effect July 1.
City officials said the increase — which reflects the change in the Consumer Price Index over the past 12 months — would generate an additional $600,000 for a budget facing severe shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Manager Michael Cleghorn and his administrators have repeatedly called the budget a “placeholder,” one intended to meet the legal deadline for adoption but also one that will be repeatedly amended in the coming fiscal year as the revenue picture becomes clearer.
The 1.7 percent utility rate increase will add less than a dollar to base rate customers, those who use 2,000 gallons or less of water each month, and about $1.20 to those who use 5,000 gallons of water a month, defined as the average Lawton residential customer. The monthly reduction given to low-income elderly and disabled on their utility bill will increase by 25 cents, to help offset the increase.
New utility rates will go into effect July 1.
The COVID-19 pandemic also is affecting the contract between the City of Lawton’s mass transit system and Lawton Public Schools (LPS), giving a $10,000 a year break to the district for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Officials are setting the annual contract that allows LPS secondary students and LPS staff members to ride LATS buses for free, any time the fixed routes operate. It’s a contract that dates to January 2016, when LPS initially was seeking a way to maximize resources and provide transportation to middle school and high school students to and from school and school events. The pilot project grew to include LPS staff who needed a way to get to and from work.
LPS focuses on secondary students because they have student IDs, which is all students have to show to LATS drivers to board a bus without charge. LPS has lauded the success of the program and will pay $63,000 in the coming year to keep a service that gives students an option beyond buses operated by the district. School district administrators said last year they were surprised with the success of the program among its staff members, saying the service had become a recruitment tool.
In other business, a council study committee appointed in January to honor the late C.H. Brazzel will return with recommendations.
Brazzel was an officer with Lawton Police Department for 45 years until his death in January in a traffic accident. Residents who knew and worked with the popular police officer in his official capacity and in his private life have repeatedly asked the City of Lawton to honor his memory, to include consideration of naming the new public safety facility after him or erecting a statute nearby to honor Brazzel and his long-time friend Raymond McAlister. McAlister died in January 2018.
Committee members were tasked in January with exploring options to honor Brazzel, to include costs and funding sources, then returning to the full council with two suggestions.
As that committee’s work winds down, the council is being asked to create another committee to analyze the fees and charges that the City of Lawton assesses for services, facilities and equipment, and recommending where modifications can be made.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren made the suggestion when the council discussed amending fees related to boathouses at its June 9 meeting. Some council members had indicated previously it may be time to analyze fees to ensure the charges are covering the cost of providing services.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Meeting in executive session to discuss pending Notices of Charge of Discrimination and tort claims filed by six female employees who worked in the city attorney’s office. The women have alleged misconduct by former City Attorney Frank Jensen and said city administrators and elected officials were aware of the allegations but took no action. Five allegations were filed Sept. 27; the sixth was filed in November.
• Putting a temporary moratorium on the sale of water to entities/individuals outside the city limits, to allow the city to analyze applicable codes, policies and procedures. According to the agenda commentary initiated by Mayor Stan Booker, codes, policies and procedures “need to be reviewed and possibly updated.”
• Holding a public hearing to solicit input on the Annual Action Plan, which sets the projects and activities to be funded with the coming year’s allocation of Community Development Block Grant ($729,895) and HOME Program ($393,008) funding.
• Holding public hearings on plans to condemn 10 structures, the first time “D&D” against deteriorating structures have been initiated since the city suspended activities in February. Condemnations must include public hearings for property owners and officials had suspended most public hearings when it closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic.