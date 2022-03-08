Proposals to set the city's new parks master plan into place, approve a franchise agreement with a new cable provider and designate funding for at-risk youth programs will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
City leaders have said Lawton's new Parks, Sports and Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan will help guide them on a comprehensive upgrade of parks and recreational facilities, which is why it was the first thing funded from the $20 million designated in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for parks/recreation upgrades. The new plan features recommendations on parks and open spaces, sports and recreation, and trails, as well as associated maintenance and operations.
Halff Associates analyzed what the City of Lawton has available in those categories and made recommendations about what should be done to maximize what is available and what can be done to improve recreation. The plan was crafted after feedback from various entities, to include the council and the Parks and Recreation Commission, as well as the general public.
City leaders have said the plan makes recommendations that may not be implemented, with the final decision on things such as closing under-used parks left to the council. Council members have acknowledged that closing some underused parks must be done to maximize city dollars, but haven’t decided which ones they will be.
The 2019 CIP also is the funding source for grants to three community entities focused on at-risk youth.
The council designated the Youth and Family Affairs Committee to analyze grant applications and make recommendations on funding, with the CIP providing up to $400,000 a year for such entities and activities. After analyzing applications and visiting facilities, the committee made three recommendations totaling $162,648.94, with members saying last month that they would continue to receive and analyze applications and make new recommendations.
One program recommended for funding is the return of a program so successful, Mayor Stan Booker used it to illustrate the necessity of including $6 million in the CIP for at-risk youth. Marie Detty Youth & Family Services was recommended for $97,660 to reinstate its gang prevention/intervention program. The program, operational from 2008 to 2011, was shut down when funding no longer was available, despite statistics showing a decrease in juvenile crime.
Cameron University Leadership Academy was recommended for $50,000 for its program to help at-risk youths participate in higher education opportunities, to include contact with mentors. The Greenwood Project, part of a STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) program, will receive $14,988.94 to help youths participate in a field trip to the Greenwood District, a once-thriving black community destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa race riots.
In other business, the council will act on a series of amendments to trust indentures for the McMahon Auditorium Authority and the Museum of the Great Plains Authority.
Museum action will remove references to the Institute of the Great Plains, which no longer exists, and reflect the decision by the McMahon Foundation to relinquish its participation in the board of trustees (meaning the board will be cut by two trustees).
The amendment to the auditorium authority reflects the role that trustees will assume after the Lawton Arts & Humanities Council voted to dissolve and transfer its assets and functions to the museum authority. Both boards have agreed; the council now must amend the authority's trust indenture to reflect that fact, which will go into effect when Gov. Kevin Stitt approves termination of the arts council. The council also will action on a recommendation from City Attorney John Ratliff to amend the council's CIP resolution, replacing a reference to the Arts and Humanities Council with the museum authority.
The council also will consider the result of a directive it made to city staff in December: craft a non-exclusive franchise agreement with Bluepeak.
The company said in December it planned to bring a new cable and internet company to Lawton. The 15-year, non-exclusive agreement allows Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) to operate in and over public rights of way. The agreement specifies the firm will pay a permit fee of 5 percent (based on gross revenues collected from subscribers) and 5 percent of gross receipts from advertising. The fees may be passed on to subscribers, the same arrangement included in the franchise agreement with Fidelity.