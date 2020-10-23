City Council members are being asked to schedule a February election asking city voters to renew Lawton’s hotel-motel tax, but increase the tax by 1.5 percent.
The proposal, to be included in Tuesday’s council agenda, will ask voters to set a 7 percent, 10-year tax that is charged on the rental of hotel and motel rooms in Lawton, to include a new provision that extends the tax to those renting space through companies such as Airbnb. The election date would be Feb. 9, the same date scheduled for school board elections, if council members agree.
The existing 5.5 percent tax, set into place after a citywide vote in November 2015, will expire April 30, 2021, unless Lawton voters set a tax to replace it.
Community leaders, to include those with the City of Lawton and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, have been discussing the tax for months, to include spring sessions for the City of Lawton budget that began July 1 with the new fiscal year. Like many revenue sources, the hotel-motel tax was down dramatically; in this case, it was because hotel and motel occupancy rates are far below what they normally would be.
The city’s August revenue report (the most recent) showed the tax generated $78,442 that month, bringing the two-month total for Fiscal 2020-2021 to $141,717. By contrast, the tax brought in $108,695 in August 2019. When calculating the budget, city administrators estimated the tax would bring in about half of what it normally generates in a year, or $600,000 (that estimate has since been revised to $735,000), and allocations to those who receive the tax were adjusted accordingly.
Proposals to increase the tax aren’t new. When the council voted on the existing tax in August 2015, that 5.5 percent tax was one-half percent higher than what it had been, a compromise the chamber had reached with hotel/motel owners who feared setting the tax too high would discourage customers. Others had wanted a higher rate.
The new tax proposal was made by the chamber of commerce, city officials said.
Lawton Chamber President and CEO Krista Ratliff said the chamber supports the increase.
“That increase is helpful in multiple areas within the Lawton-Fort Sill area,” she said, explaining revenues support activities such as the Lawton Farmers Market, Lawton Community Theatre, Holiday in the Park, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra and Lawton Heritage Association.
The largest allocation (this year 60 percent, but 70 percent in recent years) goes to the chamber to support its conventions and tourism bureau, and to the Lawton Economic Development Corporation to support economic development and industrial development. Other allocations are made to the City of Lawton’s economic development fund, a tourism category, and to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
Ratliff said while discussions about increasing the tax took place before she took over the chamber reins, many communities with a hotel-motel tax have higher rates (she said the rate in Wichita Falls, Texas, is 9 percent).
“They have a similar demographic to us,” she said of Wichita Falls, noting both communities have military installations, universities and active arts communities.
Supporters say the tax is targeted toward those who live out of town. Lawton residents are specifically exempted from paying the tax, as are employees of the U.S. government (to include military) and state government.
The proposed ordinance would create a 7 percent tax called the Hotel/Transient Guest Tax, setting it to run from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2031. By definition, revenues produced by that tax are restricted to activities that encourage, promote and foster conventions, tourism, industrial development and economic development in the City of Lawton.
The ordinance also adds a new category of operator, to include “a person or entity that facilitates the sale of the occupancy of a room and charges for the occupancy, collects the consideration charged for the occupancy or receives a service fee or commission related to the occupancy of a room.” City officials have said a growing number of Lawton residents are renting rooms or houses through companies such as Airbnb and VRBO, and those would be included in the tax requirement. The ordinance reached that goal by rewriting the definition of “hotel,” meaning any buildings, structures, trailers or other facilities of any kind or nature in which the public may, for a consideration, obtain sleeping accommodations. The term was expanded to include things such as vacation rental homes, transient guest homes, tourist homes, houses or courts, rooming houses, bed and breakfast establishments, trailer houses, and dormitory spaces where bed space is rented to individuals or groups.
Ratliff and City of Lawton officials said a higher tax would provide more funding to support activities that bring visitors into the community.
That may be more important in a year where the tax is down dramatically. During spring budget discussions, the council cut funding allocations to the chamber and the Lawton Economic Development Corporation in half, but said that could change if revenues come in better than expected. The overall percentage of total revenues allocated to those entities also was cut to 60 percent, with the remaining 10 percent distributed among the other three categories.