City Council members are ready to receive feedback from the public about the budget proposed for the fiscal year that begins July 1, and will consider a request to revise city code provisions that assign responsibility for city operations during civil emergencies to the mayor and mayor pro tem.
The items will be discussed when the council meets in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. The meeting is the first in-person session that the council has held in weeks; the last regular meeting and budget meetings have been held remotely, with the public allowed to watch the proceedings on the City of Lawton's Facebook page.
City administrators say Tuesday's meeting is being held in person because it contains the preliminary budget for 2020-2021 and the budget process requires the city to hold a public hearing where members of the public are allowed to offer comments. The agenda item also would allow the council to approve the budget.
City officials have called that budget a "place holder," a preliminary document intended to meet state requirements that mandate a budget in place before the end of the current fiscal year. City Manager Michael Cleghorn and his administrative staff have said repeatedly that revenue remains an unknown factor in the coming fiscal year because of the number of businesses and other activities that were shuttered or greatly reduced as the city and state responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales tax revenue and water sales are the primary funding sources for city operations, and Cleghorn said city administrators already know both sources have dropped dramatically. City officials said they are waiting for April sales tax receipts to be announced by the Oklahoma Tax Commission because that will give them their first real indication of how much sales tax revenue has dropped (the city already has an estimated $1 million revenue drop because of delinquent water/utility bills). Utility revenues run about six weeks behind usage, but there is a two-month delay between the activities that generate sales tax and receipts issued to cities. That means Lawton won't know the effects of April (the first full month of actions taken to contain the spread of COVID-19) until June 10.
Cleghorn said administrators expect to revise the budget multiple times in coming months as the revenue picture becomes clearer.
In the meantime, the preliminary budget sets an $89.324 million total operating budget, compared to a $99.13 million budget set into place for the current fiscal year (which actually is expected to be $95.14 million, under current projections).
Capital outlay expenditures have been slashed by 83 percent to help balance the budget, and city administrators also are cutting more than 20 positions as they continue to follow a policy instituted earlier this year to only fill critical spots. In addition, the city has said it is considering changes to city services; most notably, a council study committee is refining a plan to institute once-a-week residential trash collections beginning Oct. 1.
Administrators also are following a plan that will furlough general employees for 12 days in the coming fiscal year (one per month); furloughs would have to be negotiated with the police and fire union before being implemented.
In other business, Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh is asking the council to create a council review committee to look at the Civil Defense provisions in Chapter 8 of Lawton City Code.
Those code provisions have long given the mayor the authority to make decisions on behalf of the city during declared civil emergencies, action Mayor Stan Booker took March 16 as city officials began responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council, at the mayor's request, expanded that authority to include the mayor pro tem. The code provision now specifies the mayor and mayor pro tem will make decisions "in concert" in times of civil emergency; if those officials could not agree on something, the issue would be taken to the full council.
Fortenbaugh has said repeatedly the council should play a bigger role in decisions being made during the COVID-19 emergency. Fortenbaugh, Booker and Mayor Pro Tem/Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk have all said they believe the civil emergency provision was intended to cover short-term emergencies such as flooding or tornados, and that those who crafted it never intended for the mayor to be in charge for a long-term emergency.
Fortenbaugh has said the Chapter 8 provision needs a thorough review and is suggesting council members be appointed to a study committee to do that.
In another COVID-19 related issue, Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson is asking the council to formally decide whether the mid-June Juneteenth Celebration should continue at the Patterson Community Center. Council members indicated earlier this month that the event should be canceled, at the same meeting they voted to cancel late June's Freedom Festival (the festival was listed on the agenda for action, Juneteenth was not).
Johnson and others have said the same argument to cancel the Freedom Festival applied to Juneteenth: a reluctance for large-scale, crowded events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the expenses of such an event when the city already is dealing with revenue shortfalls.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Accepting a $2,500 donation from Flintco LLC, the contractor for the public safety facility. The funds are to be used to buy personal protective equipment for City of Lawton public safety personnel.
• Discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on Lawton, which has become a standing agenda item since Lawton and other cities across the state began dealing with COVID-19 in March. Booker lifted the city's Civil Emergency Proclamation order last week, but noted the city still is under guidelines issued by the State of Oklahoma through Gov. Kevin Stitt's Open Up and Recover Safely Plan.
• Meeting in executive session for an update on contract negotiations with Lawton police officers on a contract for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that begins July 1. In addition, council members will be updated on a mediation scheduled July 8 between the City of Lawton and OpTerra ES (formerly Chevron ES), in regard to the 2008 Chevron energy performance contract.